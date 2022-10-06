FOR new Maiden Gully YCW senior coach Jay McDonald, it will be a simple "stroll down the hill" to get to training next season.
McDonald is a teacher at Maiden Gully's Marist College where the Eagles are also based, with the connection between the two one of the big appeals in taking on the role at the Loddon Valley league club for the 29-year-old defender.
"Teaching over this side of town, being part of the school community and with a lot of kids here playing for the club... it certainly makes it a lot easier for me to just be able to stroll down the hill after work and go to training, so that was one of the factors for making the move," McDonald said this week.
READ MORE: Boldiston lands at LVFNL netball premiers
McDonald takes over the coaching reins from Wayne Mitrovic, who had led the Eagles since 2018.
McDonald joins the Eagles having spent the past three years with Huntly in the Heathcote District league playing off a half-back flank and winning the best and fairest in 2021.
"I really enjoyed my time at Huntly and made a lot of good mates there, but the opportunity came up to coach Maiden Gully YCW and being out on this side of the town and part of the community, it was a no-brainer," McDonald said.
McDonald has previously coached Tyntynder in 2017, while he has also had assistant coaching stints at Calivil United (2014-15), Yarram (2016), Wandella (2018) and Huntly (2021-22).
"I've done a fair bit of assistant coaching over the years and had the one season coaching Tyntynder in the Central Murray league and that was a really good experience," McDonald said.
"I was 24 when I had that year coaching Tyntynder and learned a lot and that should help me stepping back into it again being that bit older and having a bit more footy under my belt.
"Having a teaching background really drives my passion to want to coach footy."
McDonald - who is likely to play at centre half-back - takes over an Eagles side that finished sixth on the ladder this year.
The Eagles had been 1-8 after nine games before winning four of their last seven, including a 52-point victory over finalist Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in the final round, to finish 5-11.
"Another appeal is we have a lot of young players who got blooded with games this year for a variety of reasons and that has given them the bug that they are really keen for pre-season having had those 10 to 16 games of experience," McDonald said.
"It's only October, but they are already asking when pre-season is starting. Coming from that teaching background I find it can be quite hard to motivate that 15 to 20-year-old age group, but these guys are really wanting to come to the party already and that excites me.
"I don't think we're that far away. The second half of the year was really positive compared to the first half of the year in finishing sixth.
I don't think we're that far away. The second half of the year was really positive compared to the first half of the year in finishing sixth- Jay McDonald
"We missed the finals by two games and there was three that we lost by two goals or less and the good win over Serpentine in the last round really created some motivation for the boys to have a red-hot crack for next year.
"We'll certainly be aiming for finals and continuing to build on the enthusiasm from the second half of this year."
The Eagles have already announced three new recruits alongside McDonald, who will be assisted by Damian Wust.
Sam Harvey, a centre half-forward from Murrabit, midfielder Bryce Franzini from Kangaroo Flat and forward Kyle Franzini from Kerang are three confirmed signings for the Eagles.
Brayden Aitken and Nat McLaren are two departures.
The Eagles are remaining in the Loddon Valley league after last month having their appeal to join the Heathcote District league rejected by AFL Central Victoria.
"It wasn't the answer the club wanted in terms of wanting to be in the Heathcote District league, but at least we know where we stand and can focus on the Loddon Valley for the next 12 months," McDonald said.
"We'll play where we are told to play and our mindset is lets play some really competitive footy in the Loddon Valley league next year."
Meanwhile, the winner of the Eagles' senior best and fairest this year was Nathan Murley, with Hamish McCartney runner-up, Jessi Lampi named MVP and Grayson Brown winning the coaches award.
The reserves best and fairest was won by Toby Hudson ahead of runner-up Will Noden. Matt Plant was named most consistent and Dylan Toulmin most improved.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.