Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Food

Region a foodie haven as restaurants named in good food guide

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 8 2023 - 7:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Masons of Bendigo owners Sonia and Nick Anthony with Simon Parker, Isabell Holland and Francois Bakkes. Picture by Darren Howe
Masons of Bendigo owners Sonia and Nick Anthony with Simon Parker, Isabell Holland and Francois Bakkes. Picture by Darren Howe

Masons of Bendigo has retained its Australian Good Food Guide chef's hat, named as one of the country's top restaurants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.