One of central Victoria's biggest advocates for regional hospitality and food producers has been recognised as a legend of the industry.
Sonia Anthony received the Local Hero Award from the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival as part of its annual legends program.
Ms Anthony, who is a co-owner and chef at Masons of Bendigo, is a long-time advocate for central Victoria producers and recognised as a stalwart in the city's hospitality industry.
"It was quite overwhelming. I was quite speechless," Ms Anthony said.
"I want to acknowledge my husband Nick. He's been the solid force of the business and given me the opportunity to go out and do the wonderful things I have been able to do over the last 10 years. I couldn't do it with out him.
"It's been an absolute joy to have this recognition and it is quite amazing, but we have the producers to thank as well. Without them this wouldn't be (happening)."
Ms Anthony's passion for local produce stems from her father who taught her about good food, how to prepare it, and the generosity of hospitality.
"My dad, who recently passed away, was a big influence," she said. "He always had a veggie garden and taught me from an early age. The Slovenians always celebrate around food by getting people together with fantastic produce."
After running the Bridge Hotel for three years from 2004, Ms Anthony worked in Singapore before returning in 2012 and opening Masons of Bendigo.
"Bendigo is such a unique region in that you can create a whole and complete meal and beverages from within this region," she said.
"It's really special. I just feel like it was a no-brainer for me to make sure people know about it, embrace and experience the flavours for themselves. That's been the driving force from the get-go."
As well as highlighting the work of food producers, Ms Anthony has also watched Bendigo become a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
"That was very much driven by the city, I'm just a speck in the recipe of the outcome," she said. "But having so many elements in the region that tick the boxes for UNESCO recognition really shows how much is here.
"Everyone does something that is so unique. It's good other hospitality venues have embraced it as well.
"More and more people are coming to the region, producing great stuff and investing in that as well."
The COVID-19 pandemic threw up countless challenges for restaurants and cafes, and Ms Anthony is one of the many business owners still recovering from long-term restrictions.
"When you run a small business, you have to be flexible and look where you need to move. When you throw a pandemic in there, it really changes things," she said.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
