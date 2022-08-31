Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Masons of Bendigo chef and co-owner Sonia Anthony inducted into Melbourne Food ad Wine Festival's legends program

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:02am, first published August 31 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sonia Anthony received the Local Hero Award from the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

One of central Victoria's biggest advocates for regional hospitality and food producers has been recognised as a legend of the industry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.