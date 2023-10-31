McCarty headed interstate to play with South Adelaide in SANFL

GUN Strathfieldsaye midfielder Cal McCarty is headed interstate to play in the SANFL.
McCarty has signed with SANFL club South Adelaide in what's another loss of one of the Bendigo Football Netball League's top-end talent.
McCarty, who was on Essendon's VFL list this year, finished equal third in the 2022 Michelsen Medal won by team-mate Jake Moorhead, who is also among the BFNL's off-season departures.
A tough inside midfielder, over the past two seasons McCarty in 28 games for Strathfieldsaye has averaged 32.9 disposals, 6.8 marks, 7.8 clearances and 3.9 tackles per game.
McCarty, 23, played nine VFL games for Essendon this year, averaging almost 16 touches per game.
McCarty this week told South Adelaide's website of his excitement at joining the Panthers, who this year finished second-last with a 5-12-1 record.
"Meeting the coaching staff and players, the club was very welcoming and made me feel at home," McCarty said.
"With a young and exciting list coming through and the direction of where the club is going, it's an exciting future and something I'd love to be part of.
"The decision to join the Panthers was an easy one in the end.
"Coming over from VFL football, I'm expecting SANFL football to be a more contested brand of footy.
"The opportunity to improve and play at a high standard of football will be a challenge I'm looking forward to.
"I'm looking forward to playing with a new and exciting group this season and helping move the club forward and winning games of footy."
The Panthers are coached by Jarrad Wright.
"Having been tracking and speaking with Callum over the past four to five months we have certainly found a quality person who has a terrific attitude towards hard work and buying into a team ethos," Wright said.
"Cal is a strong inside mid with smart stoppage craft and clean hands. His work-rate to defend and support his team-mates wherever possible was something that stood out for us this year.
"Callum has a strong appreciation for the competition and what it takes to succeed and he has every attribute to do so, which is exciting."
While McCarty departs the Storm, the club has this week officially unveiled Luke Freeman as its new senior coach.
In other player movement this week, Tyler Miles is heading from Maiden Gully YCW to fellow Loddon Valley league club Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Utility Miles - a premiership player with Eaglehawk in 2018 - was vice-captain of the Eagles this year and was runner-up in this year's best and fairest.
And forward Braydon Vaz is the latest Golden Square 2023 premiership player to depart Wade Street.
Vaz has signed with reigning Maryborough-Castlemaine District league premier Harcourt.
