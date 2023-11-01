Family violence support organisations in Bendigo are coming together to honour the life of Analyn Osias, allegedly murdered on Sunday, October 29 by a man known to her.
Women's Health Loddon Mallee, Centre for Non-Violence, Centre Against Sexual Assault Central Victoria and Annie North Women's Refuge will host a community vigil on Thursday, November 2 at the Rosalind Park Conservatory Gardens.
In a statement posted to Facebook, Women's Health Loddon Mallee said they were "deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of one of our community members, Logee (Analyn) Osias".
"Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with her children, family, friends, local community and all who knew and loved her."
The not-for-profit organisation acknowledged the deeply felt impacts that a tragic loss had on individuals and the community.
"We also understand the need for the community during times like this, to be able to gather, reflect and support each other as we process the layered feelings of grief and disbelief that another life has been taken under entirely preventable circumstances," the statement said.
"Therefore, we invite the Bendigo community to join us for a community vigil to honour Logee Osias and all women and children who have lost their lives this year due to gendered violence."
There would be on the ground support staff at the vigil to help those seeking access to the organisations' services.
Women's Health Loddon Mallee said the strength and resilience of survivors of family violence should be acknowledged.
"Family violence is a structural and social issue that significantly impacts women and children, families and communities," the statement said.
"We recognise the courage of individuals who have experienced family violence, along with the dedicated workers responding to family violence."
The vigil will be held from 5.15pm to 6pm at the Rosalind Park Conservatory Gardens, opposite Grill'd, at Pall Mall.
If you or someone needs support, contact:
