Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Makusha delivers for Bendigo trainer Rod Symons at Echuca after a pair of near misses

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 20 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Makusha, ridden by Jake Noonan, delivers on a much-anticipated second career win at Echuca on Thursday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos
Makusha, ridden by Jake Noonan, delivers on a much-anticipated second career win at Echuca on Thursday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos

BENDIGO trainer Rod Symons has Kyneton Cup day in his sights after his talented four-year-old Makusha broke through for a long-expected second career win at Echuca on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.