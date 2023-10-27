People mistakenly turn up to yoga classes assuming there is only one style, a practitioner says ahead of a Bendigo festival that proves just how diverse the practice is.
Nicole Cutri is one of the instructors preparing to run classes during the Bendigo Yoga Festival on Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29.
"The biggest positive from the whole thing is that there are so many different teachers, teaching styles and even lineages of yoga available," she said.
"People tend to come to classes and think it's one-yoga-fits all."
That could not be further from the truth, Nicole said.
"Even a teacher's voice can be enough to draw people in or push them away from a class," she said.
"I tend to say to people that if a class is not for them they should not push yoga away. Try a different class or teacher."
She will host a yin-yang flow practice followed by a crystal singing bowl sound bath at 2.30pm on Saturday at the Bendigo Trades Hall.
The YOGAone business owner is also preparing to run the first regular Saturday class at Quarry Hill's Old Church on the Hill.
It starts at 9.30am.
