Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Defence orders Thales to find Hawkei brake fix by deadline

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
October 27 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Hawkei deployed during Operation Talisman Sabre military exercises in Western Australia in July. Picture supplied/Annika Smit
A Hawkei deployed during Operation Talisman Sabre military exercises in Western Australia in July. Picture supplied/Annika Smit

The Australian Defence Force wants shonky brakes fixed on Bendigo-built Hawkeis by mid-2025 and has not ruled out grounding the fleet again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.