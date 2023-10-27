Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

'Woman basher' in Bendigo domestic violence court case

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Bendigo court heard a man choked, kicked, punched and threatened to stab his former partner. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo court heard a man choked, kicked, punched and threatened to stab his former partner. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A central Victorian man with a long history of violence has been jailed again for domestic violence offences against a former partner which a judge has called "cowardly".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.