Women's cricket returned in Bendigo on Sunday, and usual proceedings resumed with Golden Square beginning its premiership defence with ease.
The reigning premiers smashed Bendigo by 124 runs in their Lisa Chesters Shield season opener.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Bulldogs compiled 208 runs from their 25 overs, with all four batsmen contributing.
Sarah Perry was the star, hitting 76 not out of 46 deliveries, which included nine boundaries and two sixes.
Perry entered the fray after Sarah Mannes departed for a run a ball 29.
Mannes partnered with new Bulldogs skipper Tammy Norquay for an 84-run opening stand before she fell to Allira James (1-21 of 4.0).
Norquay took the responsibility of leadership in her stride, scoring 53 runs from 52 balls with eight boundaries and a six.
She fell courtesy of a brilliant low down catch from Ashlee McLeod off the bowling of Holly Ryan.
In reply, the Goers chase was over before it could settle as they fell to 5-12 with opening bowler Abby Popple running rampant, claiming the first four wickets before adding another later on to finish with figures of 5-8 of four overs.
Holly Ryan (27) was the only Goers bat to reach double figures.
WHITE HILLS VS SANDHURST
2022-23 runners-up Sandhurst were just as impressive, defeating White Hills by nine wickets with five overs to spare.
A tight bowling performance led by co-captains Maree Pearce (2-16 of 5.0) and Kate Shallard (2-19 of 5.0) restricted the Demons to a below-par total of 111 from their 25 overs.
Demons skipper Letesha Bawden showed strong resolve, making 50 before departing to Pearce.
The Dragons were never troubled in their chase, losing their first wicket only 12 runs away from victory with Shallard (36) stumped by a Madisyn Morrison (1-17 of 4.0) delivery.
STRATHDALE MARISTIANS VS STRATHFIELDSAYE
Strathfieldsaye defended their substantial total of 6-140 to defeat Strathdale Maristians by 27 runs.
After being sent into bat, the Jets lost their co-captain Sarah Rogers for a second ball duck.
First drop Mackenzee Porter led the recovery mission, hitting 46 of 66 balls before she was run out by Madison Cleeland in the final over, having well and truly set up the afternoon for her side.
Cleeland had the Jets on the ropes midway through the innings, taking 3-31 from five overs to have her opponents 4-56.
The Suns failure to capitalise on that momentum proved costly as they put in a decent batting performance of 3-113 but were left with too much to do.
Cleeland continued her fine day top scoring with 32.
Paige Beamish (1-15 of 5.0) was the pick of the Jets bowling cartel.
RESULTS:
First XI:
Strathfieldsaye 6-140 25.0 def Strathdale Maristians 3-113 25.0
Sandhurst 1-112 20.0 def White Hills 5-111 25.0
Golden Square 2-208 25.0 def Bendigo 10/84 21.0
Second XI:
Golden Square 3-118 20.0 def Strathfieldsaye 1-93 20.0
California Gully 1-149 20.0 def Maiden Gully Marist 6-80 20.0
