Three of the Bendigo Pioneers most talented players impressed at the AFLW Draft Combine.
Lila Keck, Bryde O'Rourke and Keely Fullerton produced encouraging results in physical testing.
Keck and O'Rourke were in the top-10 in the 2km time-trial, while Fullerton was one of the standout performers in the agility test.
Keck was fifth in the 2km time-trial in a time of seven minutes and 41 seconds.
O'Rourke was just eight seconds further back in eighth place in a time of 7:49.
READ MORE: BFNL coaching shock
READ MORE: BFNL season in review - Golden Square
Dandenong's Mikayla Williamson won the time-trial in a slick 7:09.
Her time was the fastest in AFLW Draft Combine history, breaking the previous best of 7:14 set by Nina Morrison in 2018 and Tarni Evans in 2020.
Fullerton turned heads with a fifth-place finish in the agility test.
Her time of 8.532 seconds was just 0.212 of a second behind winner Mylee Leitch of East Fremantle.
Leitch's time of 8.321 was the second-quickest ever recorded on the agility test with Brisbane Lions forward Zimmorlei Farquharson holding the record with a time of 8.170 set in 2020.
All players invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine are eligible to be selected in the 2023 AFLW Draft which will be held following the 2023 AFLW Season.
Selection to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine was based on the number of nominations provided by AFLW recruiters, with all 18 clubs submitting a list of preferred attendees.
The Bendigo Pioneers trio earned their place at the Combine after impressive seasons at Coates Talent League and representative level.
O'Rourke was runner-up in the Pioneers' best and fairest award, while Keck and Fullerton were fifth and sixth respectively.
All three were named in the Victoria Country squad for the national championships, while Keck was part of the AFL Academy squad in 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.