CASTLEMAINE'S BFNL preliminary final loss to Gisborne was always bound to elicit plenty of natural disappointment for the Magpies.
But co-coaches Gary Cooke and Fiona Fowler are determined to ensure that their 13-goal defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs does not detract from a proud and prosperous season.
The Magpies have come a long way in the pair's first two seasons at the helm at Camp Reserve.
While the Magpies came up short of a breakthrough A-grade grand final berth, they came agonisingly close and did create history in the process.
Never before had the Magpies reached an A-grade preliminary final.
That feat came 12 months after they played off in a semi-final thriller against the Bulldogs, which they lost in extra time.
They were massive achievements for a club that had only won one A-grade game from 2015 onwards before Cooke and Fowler's arrival and did not even field a team in the top-tier of the BFNL competition in three of those seasons.
In the end, Gisborne was too slick and polished on the day.
But as they have been throughout the last two years, the coaches still weren't about to go down without a fight, or die wondering.
"Fi and I sat down on Friday night and went through all of the scenarios and options we have on the bench. We had 12 players on Saturday and we were very happy to pull anyone off the bench to get out there and run with different line-ups," he said.
"And we did try a few things throughout the game.
"Each time we tried something, it had a little impact for a minute or so, but Gisborne adjusted and we didn't really achieve what we wanted to.
"By the last quarter, we were looking really fatigued and they ran away with it.
"We tried everything, but the better team on the day won."
Cooke said the two coaches could not have been prouder of this season's effort.
"All up the last couple of years have been fantastic. It's always a challenge to come in and reset a club that hadn't won a game for five years and to get them to a final and then a prelim, but we can be proud of what's been done and achieved," he said.
"We see a lot of potential.
"In A-grade on Saturday, we had Megan Wilson, who's just turned 17, and Kyla Byrne, who is 15, and Charlotte McMurray, who's only turned 18, and Bri Pedretti.
"There are some young local girls that have really stood up over the last two years and were starting players.
"Megan and Charlotte were starters on Saturday, so the future is definitely bright."
McMurray emerged as one of the feel-good stories of the season after starting the year in B-grade, before becoming an integral part of the A-reserve team, and eventually an A-grader, starting all three finals at goal defence.
It's always a challenge to come in and reset a club that hadn't won a game for five years and to get them to a final and then a prelim, but we can be proud of what's been done and achieved- Castlemaine co-coach Gary Cooke
On this Saturday's grand final, Cooke said he would be stating the obvious by suggesting Sandhurst would be tough to crack in its pursuit of five straight flag wins.
But he genuinely believes Gisborne has the talent and zeal to be able to bring the Dragons down, if they can produce their best netball on the day.
"I do give them a real chance. If they can pull out that physical type of game and keep it short and sharp, they can do it," he said.
"They only lost by six (in the second semi-final) and six goals is not really much, especially when the game has been neck and neck and someone just pulls away in the final minutes of the quarter to make it look like a blowout.
"It's only three turnovers, so I think they have the potential to do it.
"Their defence is very strong and Claudia (Mawson) up there at goal attack is an incredible playmaker and so hard to stop.
"Their goalers worked really well (on Saturday) and their micourters are very consistent, which is all you need.
"If I was Sandhurst I would be concerned about them, but we are talking about an exceptional Sandhurst team that has proved it over and over again.
"It will be a cracker of a game."
