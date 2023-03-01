O'Brien making his mark in skeet shooting; aspiring to compete at Olympics

BENDIGO skeet shooter Connor O'Brien is preparing to take the next step on his journey that he hopes will ultimately reach the destination of the Olympic Games.
O'Brien has two key events coming up over the next two months where the opportunity to compete at next year's Junior World Championships is up for grabs.
First is the New South Wales state titles being held in Newcastle from April 14-16, followed by the Victorian state titles in Echuca from May 5-7.
The crucial number O'Brien is focusing in on to give himself the best opportunity for Junior World Championship selection at both events is to shoot 114 out of 125 targets.
O'Brien heads into the upcoming New South Wales and Victorian state titles events off the back of winning a pair of under-21 medals at the recent International Shooting Sport Federation Skeet National (silver) and Commonwealth (bronze) Championships held in Perth.
"I was really happy with how I went in Perth; obviously, I wish they would have been gold medals," O'Brien said this week.
"I can't wait to get up to Newcastle and push harder up there to try to get that gold medal.
"The ultimate goal I want to get to is to compete at the Olympics, which is going to take a lot of hard work and dedication... I'll do whatever it takes.
"All I can do is go out and try my best each time I compete and, hopefully, all the hard work will be worth it down the track."
The 19-year-old is still relatively new to the sport of competitive shooting having only started in 2019.
His introduction to the sport was in Down The Line clay target shooting, starting as a C grade junior before quickly advancing to AA grade.
"We have property out at Neilborough, so we'd be driving past the clay target club at Woodvale each time we went out there and I remember asking Dad if I could try it," O'Brien said.
"Once I got into it there was no going back... I was hooked from the moment I took my first shot.
"Generally I go out to the club every week for a practice, but because I'm shooting skeet now I have to go to Melbourne and Perth and so forth to compete."
Unable to shoot skeet at Woodvale, most of O'Brien's preparations for the looming New South Wales and Victorian state titles will be done at the Melbourne Gun Club in Yering.
It's a two-and-a-half hour drive one-way to Yering and then combined with the additional costs for bullets and entering competitions, it's not a cheap sporting pursuit for O'Brien.
O'Brien has had the opportunity to compete alongside two Australian Clay Target Association Hall of Fame shooters in Michael Buttigieg and Jack Stockdale.
"That was a fantastic experience and with the type of blokes they are, it's just like going out there and shooting with your mate," O'Brien said.
"They shoot a different style to me; they start with their gun up where as I start with my gun down, but they show me a few things where they can."
O'Brien has been involved with the Bendigo Academy of Sport and in 2020-21 was named the clay target shooting athlete of the year.
Anyone who is interested in sponsoring O'Brien can contact 0429 101 577.
