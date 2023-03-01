Bendigo Advertiser
O'Brien making his mark in skeet shooting; aspiring to compete at Olympics

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 2 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 10:31am
Bendigo's Connor O'Brien has his sights set on competing at the Olympic Games in skeet shooting. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

BENDIGO skeet shooter Connor O'Brien is preparing to take the next step on his journey that he hopes will ultimately reach the destination of the Olympic Games.

