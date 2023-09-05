If your man cave is overflowing with stuff, a solution may just be around the corner.
Sheds could ease those man cave-style storage woes, particularly among hobbyists tinkering with cars and other vehicles, if the council signs off on plans for an East Bendigo site.
A business wants to unlock a "strong emerging market" for everything from car enthusiasts to tradies with overflow issues and people searching for places to store caravans and other equipment.
The plan is to build 10 small storage sheds at 28 to 44 Jewell Court.
Bendigo Hobby & Storage Sheds Pty Ltd wants the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to subdivide the land into 11 lots, then build 10 storage units and an office.
The idea could transform 5000 square metres of industrial land currently used by an earthmoving business, which would remain on other land in the court, the council has been told.
City officers are considering the application and will make a decision at a later date.
People would be able to drive onto a small concrete road through the site to access their units, or park out the front.
The storage sheds would rise in a section of East Bendigo being transformed by industrial developments including businesses that are moving onto a site previously occupied by a brick making company.
Other businesses nearby want planning permission for their own projects including a gin and vodka distillery around the corner in Murphy Street.
