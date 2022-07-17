LVFNL: Grenfell reflects on achieving 100-goal milestone... in just 13 games

READ MORE: Saturday's round 14 LVFNL wrap.
MARONG full-forward Brandyn Grenfell shattered the 100-goal barrier in the Loddon Valley league on Saturday with another big bag as the Panthers' brutal run of form continued.
Grenfell started Saturday's clash against Newbridge with 96 goals for the season and walked off Malone Park two-and-a-half hours later with 111 to his name after booting a career-best 15.
Grenfell's bag of 15 goals came in the Panthers' 199-point thrashing of the Maroons, 34.14 (218) to 2.7 (19), with the milestone ticked off early in the game.
It took the 29-year-old just 10 minutes to kick the four goals he needed for his century, which came after he marked 30m out, played on and snapped truly.
Having played the majority of his career as a ruckman, this is the first year Grenfell has kicked 100 goals in a season.
"It was a really good day... it was good to get it done and for the team to have a really strong win," Grenfell said.
"It has been a good year so far."
Despite plenty of defensive attention from the Maroons, Grenfell was simply unstoppable on Saturday - as he has been in almost every game he has played this year.
Saturday was Grenfell's fifth bag of at least 10 goals for the season - two of which have come against Newbridge after also kicking 11 against the Maroons in round five.
The only games Grenfell has been held to less than six was against Mitiamo in round three (three) and Pyramid Hill in round four (two), with his achievement on Saturday making him the first Marong player since David Sullivan in 1994 to kick the ton.
Grenfell missed his first chance to bring up his 100 when on 99 he sprayed a 40m set-shot.
After nailing his 100th for the season Grenfell was swamped by team-mates and a swarm of young Panthers' fans who had been waiting for the moment.
"That was so nice to have all the kids running out; I gave every one of them a high five and that's what makes football so much more enjoyable for me," Grenfell said.
"But something like this can only happen with a strong club and team-mates.
"Lino (coach Linton Jacobs) gives me the freedom to be able to go about it how I want to within reason and then our midfield and defence is just super.
"I get some absolutely incredible delivery from our midfield."
Grenfell's tally of 111 goals this year is not only the most in country Victoria, but more than three of his opposition teams - Calivil United (94), Maiden Gully YCW (107) and Newbridge (93) - have kicked in total.
Since joining Marong midway through last season Grenfell has been an imposing presence within the LVFNL.
He kicked 39 goals in six games last year, giving him 150 from 19 games for the Panthers at an average of 7.8.
"I've played in some fairly successful teams up at St Mary's in Darwin, but this is probably to another level," Grenfell said.
"An example is last night at the ball where there was massive numbers, everyone was up and about and excited and the club is just so healthy.
"It's a real credit to Danny (Tyler, president), Matt Rogers and Lino, who are building something really special."
While a complete history is unavailable, it's understood Bridgewater's Peter Collins holds the record the most goals in an LVFNL home and away season with 140 in 1982.
Rd 1 - v Maiden Gully YCW:
Total: 8. Season: 8.
Rd 2 - v Bridgewater:
Total: 6. Season: 14.
Rd 3 - v Mitiamo:
Total: 3. Season: 17.
Rd 4 - v Pyramid Hill:
Total: 2. Season: 19.
Rd 5 - v Newbridge:
Total: 11. Season: 30.
Rd 6 - v Inglewood:
Total: 14. Season: 44.
Rd 7 - v BL-Serpentine:
Total: 8. Season: 52.
Rd 8 - v Calivil United:
Total: 6. Season: 58.
Rd 10 - v Maiden Gully YCW:
Total: 13. Season: 71.
Rd 11 - v Bridgewater:
Total: 10. Season: 81.
Rd 12 - v Mitiamo:
Total: 9. Season: 90.
Rd 13 - Pyramid Hill:
Total: 6. Season: 96.
Rd 14 - v Newbridge:
Total: 15. Season: 111.
