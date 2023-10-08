EVCA: Clements bags 6-3 in Rangas' rout of West Bendigo

MANDURANG captain Beau Clements made an explosive start with the ball in the Emu Valley Cricket Association on Saturday as his side belted West Bendigo by 169 runs.
Clements ripped through the Redbacks on the opening day of the season, taking a stunning 6-3 off seven overs as West Bendigo was routed for just 37 at Ken Wust Oval.
The Redbacks had been chasing the Rangas' 7-206, with West Bendigo's score of 37 the lowest in the EVCA since Spring Gully was bowled out for just 14 by United in round five of 2015-16.
Clements came into the attack in the 14th over and had immediate success when he had West Bendigo opener Dylan Lefevre (7) caught by James Pietromonaco with the first ball he bowled.
Next delivery he bowled Chandraath Dissanayake (0) to have 2-0 from two balls, and then off the last two deliveries of his first over he dismissed Marcus Williamson (6) and Tarran Kilcullen (0).
With four wickets in his first over Clements later added Peter De Salvo (5) and Gary Singh (3) to his list of scalps to finish with six wickets.
Medium-pacer Clements' six wickets featured four bowled and two caught.
"It was a good start to the season and nice to get some reward for putting in the work over the past few weeks," Clements said.
"I've never had a day like that with the ball before... everything went right and I couldn't believe it.
"The most important thing though is coming away with a win in round one... early wins are going to be a key this year and we'll look to carry the momentum from Saturday into the next few rounds."
While Clements was the chief destroyer with the ball for the Rangas, Pietromonaco snared 3-19 off eight overs and James Bailey (1-4) started the demolition when he took the first wicket of the innings when he trapped Redbacks' opener Daryl Rooks (7) lbw.
WEEKEND BDCA WRAP: Purcell hat-trick highlights day one of new season
"It was one of those days as a team where when you start taking a few wickets it can turn your way pretty quickly and that's what happened," Clements said.
Earlier after being sent into bat the Rangas' 7-206 featured a half-century to opener Phil Berry.
Berry made 52 off 100 balls with six boundaries, while contributions from Corey Dickins (38), Dylan Achison (27) and Pietromonaco (23, including three sixes) also had the scoreboard ticking over.
Skipper Kilcullen was the leading wicket-taker for the Redbacks with 3-37, while De Salvo (1-11 off 8) proved tough for the Rangas' batsmen to score off.
* United opened its season with a 76-run victory at home over California Gully.
After winning the toss and batting the Tigers amassed 8-213, with recruit Dylan Bailie having an immediate impact with his new club.
Batting at No.5 and coming in with the Tigers' 3-86 in the 15th over Bailie cracked the opening day's top score of 70.
Bailie belted eight boundaries and one six in his 74-ball knock, which included putting on 93 for the fifth wicket with Pat Hartney (44).
Bailie began his innings following the dismissal of opener Mac Whittle, who got the Tigers off to a flyer with an aggressive 46 off 37 balls (six fours, two sixes).
Opening bowers Aidan White (2-59) and Jesse Trenfield (2-44) took two wickets each for the Cobras, who were held to 7-137 in reply.
There were plenty of starts in the Cobras' innings with Travis Nolan (29), recruit Damian Cupido (24), opener Kai O'Hehir (20) and White (25 n.o.) all scoring in the 20s.
The Tigers shared their bowling duties between nine players, with Pat Hartney following up his 44 with the bat by taking 2-15 with the ball, while Whittle (0-8) conceded just eight runs off eight overs.
* Marong chased down its target against Axe Creek at home to win by seven wickets.
Chasing the Cowboys' 9-151, the Panthers replied with 3-159 before stumps were pulled after 33 overs.
No.3 Mitch Van Poppell (43) and opener Brodie Pearce (40) scored the bulk of the runs for the Panthers, with both batsmen hitting four boundaries.
Earlier, Axe Creek openers Parminder Singh (29) and vice-captain Joel Bish (19) got the Cowboys away to a solid start with a 49-run opening partnership.
However, they fell within five runs of each other with both dismissed by Duane Anderson to leave Axe Creek 2-54 in the 14th over.
The Cowboys had six players score in double figures, but no player made more than Singh's top score of 29.
The Panthers at one stage took 4-11 as Axe Creek fell from 3-121 to 7-132.
Anderson (2-24) and Reuben Cameron (2-23) were both multiple wicket-takers for Marong in the victory.
Emu Creek, reigning premier Spring Gully and Sedgwick all had the bye in round one.
Sedgwick v Axe Creek
United v Emu Creek
Spring Gully v West Bendigo
California Gully v Mandurang
Marong bye.
Marong 147 def Axe Creek 94.
California Gully 5-183 def United 112.
Mandurang 7-188 def West Bendigo 7-116.
Sedgwick 5-141 def Emu Creek 140.
Spring Gully 9-167 def Bendigo Strikers 9-144.
* At this stage due to the changeover from MyCricket to PlayHQ, cricket scoreboards are unable to be published in Monday's print edition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.