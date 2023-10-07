Bendigo Advertiser
BDCA ROUND 1: Purcell hat-trick highlights day one of new season

By Luke West
Updated October 8 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 10:22am
Strathdale-Maristians' Tom Purcell after taking a hat-trick on Saturday against Golden Square. Picture by Luke West
STRATHDALE-Maristians' bowler Tom Purcell savoured an opening day of the 2023-24 Bendigo District Cricket Association season to remember on Saturday with a hat-trick and five-wicket haul.

