GREYHOUNDS: Typhoon Sammy delivers trainer Jason Thompson a fifth Bendigo Cup

FAVOURITE Typhoon Sammy has delivered Pearcedale greyhound trainer Jason Thompson a fifth Bendigo Cup after winning Friday night's final (425m) at Lord's Raceway.
Typhoon Sammy ($2.10) saluted by 2.25 lengths from Salad Dodger ($9.60), with Quinlan Bale ($4.30) running third.
The win in a time of 23.53sec was not only a fifth Group Two Bendigo Cup for Thompson, but also the third country cup of the year for Typhoon Sammy following victories in the Traralgon Cup on January 26 and Horsham Cup on March 4.
Winning a third country cup for the year came with a $50,000 bonus on top of the $50,000 first prize, with Typhoon Sammy's career earnings now $338,680.
"I couldn't be happier with him," Thompson said on Saturday.
"It's obviously hard enough to win one cup in a calendar year, particularly when not all the distances suit him, so to get three in a year, and he was also a very unlucky third in the Healesville Cup... he has certainly had a great year and full credit to him."
Typhoon Sammy has now won eight of his past 10 starts and overall has 38 wins from 61 career starts.
Thompson has now won Bendigo Cups in 2008 (El Galo), 2012 (Peggy May), 2013 (Ronan Izmir), 2016 (Aston Bolero) and 2022.
"I've been very fortunate at Bendigo," Thompson said.
"It takes us three hours to get there, but we like racing at Bendigo because it's a very good track and in my view is one of the best tracks in Australia.
It takes us three hours to get there, but we like racing at Bendigo because it's a very good track and in my view is one of the best tracks in Australia- Jason Thompson
"The surface is always good and a very well designed track, so we enjoy going to Bendigo knowing it's such a great track to race at."
Thompson's children Luke, 21, and Holly, 19, were at the track for Typhoon Sammy's win.
"Our son Luke works for us and does all the racing. We've got a lot of other dogs to look after, so I watched the race on TV and it was very good to watch," Thompson said.
"I enjoy giving Luke and Holly the responsibility on nights like last night and the result shows how good a job they do with the dogs... they were able to get the job done and didn't need me there at all."
Thompson indicated the next likely target for Typhoon Sammy is the Melbourne Cup next month.
"He won a heat in the Melbourne Cup last year, but one of the dogs had to get balloted out after a dead-heat in one of the heats and, unfortunately, that was him," Thompson said.
"So I'd say we'd probably have a crack at that again later in November."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.