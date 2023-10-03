OCTOGENARIAN Anne Tamblyn does not feel she experiences age discrimination much but knows it is rampant in communities, often keenly felt by friends.
The stereotypes rankle her most.
Ms Tamblyn felt older generations were too quickly knocked for being resistant to change, but she would argue there has been more change to adapt to in her lifetime that anyone else could imagine.
This was why Ms Tamblyn, aged 82, has been taking part in an #OldIsBeautiful project, led by charity Celebrate Ageing which rallies to combat ageism and build respect for older people.
The world-first national project features campaign photos taken in workshops with U3A Hepburn and Daylesford Neighbourhood Centre.
Each participant focuses on what beauty means to them.
For Ms Tamblyn, "beautiful is generosity of spirit, empathy and respect for all life".
"I went to an ageing discussion [in September] after I had emailed Shaun Micallef - I had been watching him and what he said annoyed me about old people - and of course I didn't hear back. That night another comedian on television was doing the same thing. You don't notice until you're in a position when it's about you," Ms Tamblyn said.
"Older people - we're not all the same.
"People generalise a lot. They say old people are grumpy and stuck in their ways, that we don't like technology. Young people today are growing up with computers and you always see kids in cafes on iPads.
"We didn't have anything like that. The first computer I used was for work in about 1985 and it was just a program I was taught. I certainly haven't used a work processor."
Being ignored in retail is what Ms Tamblyn notices most.
The loss of bank branches is a major concern and while Ms Tamblyn, aged 82, does use internet banking there are times when she just wants a branch for added confidence, especially amid a rise in scams on older people.
And while Ms Tamblyn is not in the market for a job, she knows others struggle to get a look-in.
Celebrate Ageing founder Catherine Barrett said ageism created devastating impacts on older people and adverse effects on healthcare systems, workplaces, the economy and culture.
"The workshops create uplifting spaces for older people to build a positive self- image by exploring what beautiful means to them. We call this 'hair and make up for the soul' because you can feel people's spirits lift as we reclaim beautiful for all ages," Dr Barrett said.
"We invited older people to participate to build their self-confidence and combat ageism in the community. It was interesting to see how many older women wanted to participate because they were concerned about body image for their grand daughters and wanted to role model the valuing of ageing and imperfection."
#OldIsBeautiful workshops continue to roll out across the nation this week in the wake of International Day of Older Persons, which was October 1.
