Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve was a sea of colour and excitement on Saturday.
A big crowd packed the venue to watch the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League junior grand finals.
The quality of the soccer was high as juniors from nine different clubs battled for premiership glory.
In the under-12 girls, Spring Gully Rockets completed a perfect season when they defeated club mates Spring Gully Red Flames 3-0.
The all-Castlemaine under-14 girls grand final was taken out by Matildas Green thanks to a Siena Abicare goal.
The Golden City under-16 girls were crowned premiers after they defeated Castlemaine Goldfields Matildas Gold 4-1.
Mia Dean scored a brace for the Rams, while Claire Jones and Bronte Flanagan put the icing on the cake.
In a top-class under-12A grand final, Strathdale Roar held off a gallant Spring Gully Redbacks 4-2.
Roar scored three times in seven minutes in the first half before the Reds made a stirring second-half comeback to cut the Strathdale lead to one.
Ethan Mckinnon's late goal sealed the deal for Strathdale Roar.
The under-12B grand final went down to the wire.
Kyneton Blue had only lost once for the season, but Strathdale Whale Sharks upstaged the championship winners 2-1 thanks to a goal in the final stages from Cameron Brown.
Epsom's only junior flag came in the under-12C division.
The Scorpions edged out Spring Gully Comets 2-1 in the grand final.
FC Eaglehawk proved too good for Epsom 3-1 in the under-14A grand final.
Strathdale's under-14B teams rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to defeat Strathfieldsaye Colts United 2-1.
Cormac Ross and Talan Milsom scored for Strathdale, while Noah Gillett found the back of the net for Colts.
Castlemaine Goldfields Gold showed its class to win the under-16A grand final 5-1 over Border Raiders.
Castlemaine lost just once for the season on its way to the premiership.
Strathdale completed a successful 2023 by winning the under-16B grand final 2-0 over Castlemaine Green.
BASL junior grand final results:
Under-12 girls - Spring Gully Rockets 3 def Spring Gully Red Flames 0.
Under-12A - Strathdale Roar 4 (J. Anderson, J. Kendal, W. Donaldson, E. McKinnon) def Spring Gully Rockets 2 (H. Johnson, M. Hawker).
Under-12B - Kyneton Blue 1 (C. Griffin) lt Strathdale Whale Sharks 2 (A. Clarke, C. Brown).
Under-12C - Epsom Scorpions 2 (E. Burke, J. Stephens) def Spring Gully Comets 1.
Under-14 girls - Castlemaine Matildas Gold 0 lt Castlemaine Matildas Green 1 (S. Abicare).
Under-14A - FC Eaglehawk 3 def Epsom 1.
Under-14B - Strathdale 2 (C. Ross, T. Milsom) def Strathfieldsaye Colts United 1 (N. Gillett).
Under-16 girls - Golden City 4 (M. Dean 2, C. Jones, B. Flanagan) def Castlemaine Matildas Gold 1 (E. Nuttall).
Under-16A - Castlemaine Gold 5 (J. Durham, B. Barker, F. Gardner, C. Demaria O'Sullivan, R. Mcallister) def Border Raiders 1 (S. Joualt-Thomas).
Under-16B - Strathdale 2 (S. Okane, J. Zarb) def Castlemaine Green 0.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.