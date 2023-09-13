HDFNL: Century goalkicker Harney returning home to Elmore

AFTER two seasons away from his home club, James Harney is headed back to Elmore in 2024 off the back of a century of goals at Echuca United this year.
Harney has spent the past two seasons with Echuca United in the Murray League and topped the competition goalkicking this year with 102 in a side that won just six games.
Harney is a former captain of Elmore and his return next season coincides with the club's 150-year anniversary.
"It has been an enjoyable couple of years with a bit of a change of scenery and to experience a different league and gamestyle on the bigger grounds up there... it has helped re-charge the batteries," Harney said on Wednesday.
"We didn't have the success we were hoping for. We were able to get six wins this year compared to four last year, but I just felt it was time to head home, make it a bit easier for the family and try to help Elmore get back up again."
Harney returns to Elmore after the Bloods this year finished eighth in the Heathcote District league with two wins, with the side to again be coached by the reappointed Mick Woolhouse, who took over mid-season.
Included in Harney's 102 goals for Echuca United this year was a 25-goal bag against Rumbalara in round 18.
"I enjoyed playing full-forward; I hadn't done that at Elmore prior. With the side having guys like Danny Brewster and Romain Grenville I was more up the ground," Harney said.
"It was good to be able to get on the end of a few up at Echuca United and hopefully, I can do the same back home next year."
Meanwhile, the HDFNL will have a new chairman next season with Peter Cole announcing he is stepping down at the annual general meeting later this year.
This is Cole's sixth year as chairman of the league and seventh on the board, with his tenure including guiding the league through the challenges of the COVID-impacted 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Cole's final grand final day at the helm of the league will be this Saturday at Huntly.
The senior football grand final will be contested between Heathcote and Mount Pleasant in what is a throwback to the '90s when the two clubs contested four in a row between 1992 and 1995.
White Hills and Colbinabbin will clash in the A grade netball decider.
And in other football news, the newly-formed Maryborough Giants have appointed their inaugural coach with former AFL player Damian Cupido taking the reins.
Cupido played 16 games and kicked 52 goals for Murrabit in the Golden Rivers league this year, while in 2022 he booted 105 goals coaching Girgarre in the Kyabram District league.
Now 41, Cupido played 53 games and kicked 66 goals in his AFL career from 2000 to 2005 with Brisbane and Essendon.
Maryborough Giants have been born out of a merger between Maryborough Rovers and Royal Park.
The club's inaugural A and B Grade netball coach will be Annalyse Carroll from Heathcote.
