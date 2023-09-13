John Pysing has seen it all in an involvement with North Bendigo Football Netball Club that has lasted more than 60 years.
A member of North Bendigo's first senior premiership team in 1966, Pysing is a life member of the club and is also in the Bulldogs' Hall of Fame.
For Pysing, few moments in his lifetime of service to the Bulldogs can match what he will experience this Saturday when his four grandsons represent North Bendigo in Heathcote District Football Netball League grand finals.
Twin brothers Jack and Tyson Towers will play for the reserves against White Hills, while siblings Jack and Harry Pysing will play for the under-18s against Huntly.
"To see the boys come up through the juniors and now be on the verge of the seniors is pretty exciting,'' John Pysing said.
"The family has spent a lot of time at this club and there's a lot of history here for us, so we're very happy to have the boys playing in a couple of grand finals.
"I've watched pretty much every game this year of seniors, reserves and thirds and I reckon our boys are some chance of winning both grand finals.
"You just don't know with grand finals, anything can happen."
Somewhat fittingly, John Pysing was heavily involved in the only season North Bendigo has won the reserves and thirds premierships in the same year.
That was in 1964 where John played in the under-18 premiership. He'd dearly love to have his grandsons join him on that list.
"(Footy and netball) clubs are so important for young people and I'm very happy that the boys enjoy their sport,'' John Pysing said.
"It would be nice for the family if they could win both grand finals on Saturday."
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local footy news
Jack Towers will lead the Bulldogs' reserves into battle.
The 23-year-old said it would be a proud moment if the North Bendigo reserves could claim this year's flag.
"It does mean a lot to play in a grand final because we basically grew up going to the footy here with John and (uncle) Scott (Pysing),'' Jack Towers said.
"I'd love to win a flag with the club. I grew up watching the club win flags through that 2015-2019 period and it's something I want to tick off my bucket list.
"Through juniors without the efforts of my folks we wouldn't have put teams on the ground.
"A lot of other people put in great efforts as well, but they sacrificed a lot of time to work in the canteen or be on the gate.
"When it comes to Scott, I've never met someone who loves a club as much as he does and John always has his opinion on football.
"It's a family-friendly place to play footy at North Bendigo and we love it."
Jack Towers said John was happy to give his grandsons some feedback at the completion of their games.
"John doesn't pull his punches and says it how it is,'' Jack Towers said with a chuckle.
"It all comes from a good place because he wants all of us to play our best footy."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.