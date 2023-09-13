Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

John Pysing to cheer on grandsons on HDFNL grand final day

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Bendigo FNC Hall of Famer John Pysing with his grandsons Jack Towers, Tyson Towers, Jack Pysing and Harry Pysing ahead of HDFNL grand final day.
North Bendigo FNC Hall of Famer John Pysing with his grandsons Jack Towers, Tyson Towers, Jack Pysing and Harry Pysing ahead of HDFNL grand final day.

John Pysing has seen it all in an involvement with North Bendigo Football Netball Club that has lasted more than 60 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.