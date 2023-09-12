Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL finals week two

A look at the BFNL stats that mattered from the weekend's two finals according to premier data.
The two best sides this season in the BFNL fought out a thriller at the QEO on Saturday with an excellent defensive performance from John Coe, Zach Shelton and Jayden Burke, leading the Bulldogs to a 14-point win.
A potential grand final between these two sides next Saturday is a salivating prospect, with the majority of the key metrics close to equal with inside 50s being dead even (48-48).
While Dragons gun forward Cobie Maxted finished with four majors, the Bulldogs defence was superior on the day.
John Coe led the charge with 17 disposals, four intercept marks and 123 ranking points.
He was ably supported by Jayden Burke, who had 16 disposals, six marks and four rebound 50s and Zach Shelton with six intercept marks.
Overall, the Bulldogs took 23-17 intercept marks.
Down the other end, Christian Carter's men nullified the Dragons interceptor Bryce Curnow, who only had one intercept mark all afternoon.
The Bulldogs managed 13 inside 50 marks compared to the Dragons six.
At the coalface, the Dragons could not capitalise on the dominance of ruckman Hamish Hosking, who played one of the more incredible games of the 2023 season.
Hosking is the league leader for average clearances per game (12.2) but smashed that marker on Saturday, amassing 19 to go with his 32 disposals, 53 hit-outs and 153 ranking points.
His midfielders didn't come to the party, though, Sam Conforti (19 disposals), James Coghlan (15 disposals), Jake McLean (16 disposals), and Alex Wharton (11 disposals) were all down on their usual output.
Noah Walsh was injected into the midfield in the second half to provide some run and produced a solid final term, amassing nine disposals.
The Dragons were left to rue a second quarter where they failed to capitalise while having the momentum.
Ashley Connick's charges established territory dominance in the stanza with 16-10 inside 50s while also being on top around clearance (12-9) and contested possessions (42-30).
But two late goals from Joel Brett and Zavier Murley meant the Dragons had only extended their four-point quarter-time lead by two.
It was a completely different story coming out of the main break, with the Bulldogs now the team taking charge.
While they were also inefficient, kicking 3.6 (24) for the term, they did keep the Dragons goalless to open a 16-point buffer.
Hosking ensured the Dragons kept winning the clearance battle throughout the quarter (10-5), but the Bulldogs had their hands on the footy far more often, both in contested (38-29) and uncontested (61-43) possession.
Ricky Monti was by far the best midfielder on the field, with 27 disposals, seven effective tackles, nine clearances, seven inside 50s, a goal and 155 ranking points.
Unlike the Dragons, the Bulldogs had a more even spread of contributors, which included Jake Thrum (30 disposals), Jackson Geary (25 disposals) and Tom Toma (23 disposals).
It's rare for a team to win the possession count comfortably and have 30-plus tackles on their opposition.
But that's what Strathfieldsaye did to Eaglehawk on Sunday.
Anyone at the QEO couldn't fault the Hawks endeavour, but the stats paint a picture that the Storm simply wanted it more.
While the Storm's win in contested possession (169-155) and uncontested possession (172-158) was expected, with Darryl Wilson's men being the highest disposals side in the BFNL, a tackle count of 66-36 in their favour is quite surprising.
The Storm are bottom on the average tackles per game ladder in 2023 with 51.7.
To beat that by 15 and restrict the Hawks to only 36 tackles, which is far down on their season-per-game average of 56.7, must be incredibly pleasing for Wilson.
Daniel Clohesy (nine effective tackles) and Shannon Geary (eight effective tackles) led the charge with best-on-ground Callum McCarty (eight effective tackles).
McCarty was immense, gathering 38 disposals, 11 clearances, eight inside 50s and 179 ranking points.
Essendon VFL listed teammate Jake Moorhead was also vital to the 35-point triumph, racking up 26 disposals, nine clearances, three inside 50s, seven-rebound 50s, a goal and 106 ranking points.
The Storm didn't have many passengers, with Hunter Lawrence (24 disposals), Riley Wilson (21 disposals), Clohesy (19 disposals), Cooper Jones (18 disposals) and Bode Stevens (18 disposals) all contributing.
That was in stark contrast to the Hawks, whose best players mostly had down days.
Billy Evans can hold his head high with 25 disposals, eight clearances, a goal and 113 ranking points, but midfield partner Noah Wheeler was well down on his usual damage with 17 touches.
Wingman Thomas Bennett had arguably his best game of the season, collecting a personal season-high and team-high 26 disposals.
Kallen Geary looked dangerous in the front third in the first half but was thrown in the guts post-half-time and had 13 touches.
The Hawks are screaming out for a classy outside midfielder with spark next season, and the answer could be Lewin Davis if they are prepared to take away his impact around goal.
Davis had 26 and 22 disposals in the Hawks two finals.
If the tackle count wasn't the most pleasing aspect of the win for Wilson, then marks inside 50 could be.
The Storm's fast ball movement and a poor day for the Hawks forward line ensured a marks inside 50 count of 24-10.
With Lachlan Sharp staying goalless, the Storm found other avenues, with Matt Harvey nailing four and James Schischka with three.
