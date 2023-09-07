NCFL: New men at helm for Redbacks and Navies in 2024

There has been some big coaching news in the NCFL across the past week, with two new faces to take the reins at a couple of storied clubs.
Three-time North Bendigo premiership player Tom Metherell has taken the top job at Wedderburn, replacing outgoing coach and club legend Sam Barnes.
The dashing half-backman has been plying his trade for Central Murray outfit Cohuna for the past two seasons, where he played in a grand final in 2022 and was their backline coach.
After making the finals in 2022, the Redbacks finished sixth this year with a 7-9 record.
Meanwhile, Kangaroo Flat co-captain Mitchell Collins will be leading Charlton in 2024.
The midfielder leaves Dower Park after a strong personal year and will be a boom addition to the Navies coalface along with his valuable BFNL experience.
Collins averaged 17.12 disposals for the Roos in 2023, but it would have been a lot more if not for a few very low-possession games.
While the Navies finished second last this season, he'll have plenty to work with after an exciting last two months of the season at Charlton Park, with the Navies winning three games and running this week's preliminary finalists Birchip-Watchem and Nullawil close.
Collins replaces Andy Nisbet in charge.
