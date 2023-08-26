Kyneton informs members of intention to leave the BFNL

Community Feedback and Career Pathways for our Players- We also sought community feedback on the 18th of August and there was quite a lot of interest from the community, including feedback on social media, mostly positive and some negative. We also recognise that it is not practically possible to please every member of the community, even though they may not be active members or involved in helping the club, we appreciate that everyone is entitled to have an opinion. Whilst we respect and acknowledge such feedback, we need to make tough decisions and consider the interests of the majority rather than a few minorities. There were also long-term hands-on supporters and life members who were present at the community consultation meeting and strongly supported the change from BFNL to RDFNL. Some of the questions were about difference in salary cap and fees between BFNL and RDFNL. Whilst the difference in salary cap is roughly 35K, the fees in RDFNL are almost half of what we pay to BFNL. The other question posed was around career pathway and whether the move would limit our players an opportunity to be part of the Bendigo Pioneers. RDFNL have provided a written commitment to KFNC to ensure deserving players are provided that opportunity and are already have good working relationships with Calder Cannons, Western Jets, Essendon, Western Bulldog football clubs, which is a much broader exposure for our players compared to just Bendigo Pioneers.