Kyneton informs members of intention to leave the BFNL

THE Kyneton Football Netball Club has confirmed its intention to leave the Bendigo league and join the Riddell District league from next year.
Following a community forum held last week, the Tigers have informed their members of the intention to submit an application to the BFNL to join the RDFNL.
"We're hoping this move provides a sustainable future for our club, fair and equitable competition, and an enhanced experience for all our players of which a significant majority have indicated their preference to move to RDFNL," the Tigers wrote to their members.
"As committee members, entrusted with the fiduciary responsibility of managing the club on behalf of the members and to make critical decisions in the best interest of the club and players, this decision was not made lightly and comes after careful consideration by our club's leadership. The key decision factors included:
Voice of the Players - As one of the most impacted parties of the change, it was vital for us to seek the opinion of our football and netball players. A survey was issued and there was a very strong level of engagement (84% response rate), indicating that this is something that they are very passionate about. 86% of the players responded "Yes" to move to RDFNL and that they would continue to stay in KFNC; 7% were "Maybe" and another 7% of them responded "No".
Our ability to Compete - KFNC has not won a senior final in the BFNL since the 1997 season, that is almost 26 years and is a very long time to be starved of success. Our netball teams have also struggled to remain competitive in the BFNL. This is in spite of us making significant investments into the club and attracting the best talent we can source. Player points system run by the league, which is in meant to promote equalisation, is clearly not working for us. We have also not made it into the finals this year and in the last few games, some of the difference in scores between the top of the ladder and bottom of the ladder has been in excess of 200 points, which is evident that it is not a level playing field and we are not set up for success. Over the last 10 years our U18s have won only 1 out of every 5 games played i.e. Only 25% success rate compared to Gisborne 75% and Sandhurst 87%
Financial Burden - First of all thank you for your unwavering support and we are grateful to your contribution and those of our sponsors who have supported us financially over the last couple of years. As you are aware, we have had turbulent times in the club's history, including debts in excess of 200K. We are in a much better position now and a big factor of this, in addition to your support, is the income generated through the raffles. We need to go through various authorities and comply with the complex gambling rules and games to get a license and this is not something that is guaranteed or something we can continue to rely on long term as it is very uncertain and is truly a gamble. A significant portion of the club's funds are allocated to the seniors team to unsustainably compete at a level we cannot manage, denying the opportunity to invest and grow some of our other teams in the club, including our younger players and future senior players.
Player Retention and Numbers - A significant number of local players have already left our clubs to compete in neighbouring clubs that form part of other leagues such as RDFNL. In 2013 we were unable to field a team in senior football. Whether we like it or not, the sad reality and fact is, that our place in the ladder or the division, we will be part of in BFNL, is decided by our town's population. With the capped points system (where each club gets only a certain number of points), it is more advantageous to have local players in the team than players outside the area. Given, we don't have the high local player numbers as compared to some of the top teams in Bendigo, our points are exhausted easily as we need to supplement non-local players.
Community Feedback and Career Pathways for our Players- We also sought community feedback on the 18th of August and there was quite a lot of interest from the community, including feedback on social media, mostly positive and some negative. We also recognise that it is not practically possible to please every member of the community, even though they may not be active members or involved in helping the club, we appreciate that everyone is entitled to have an opinion. Whilst we respect and acknowledge such feedback, we need to make tough decisions and consider the interests of the majority rather than a few minorities. There were also long-term hands-on supporters and life members who were present at the community consultation meeting and strongly supported the change from BFNL to RDFNL. Some of the questions were about difference in salary cap and fees between BFNL and RDFNL. Whilst the difference in salary cap is roughly 35K, the fees in RDFNL are almost half of what we pay to BFNL. The other question posed was around career pathway and whether the move would limit our players an opportunity to be part of the Bendigo Pioneers. RDFNL have provided a written commitment to KFNC to ensure deserving players are provided that opportunity and are already have good working relationships with Calder Cannons, Western Jets, Essendon, Western Bulldog football clubs, which is a much broader exposure for our players compared to just Bendigo Pioneers.
RDFNL Culture, Governance and Financial advantage - With our womens team and juniors already transitioned to RDFNL last year, we have been dealing with RDFNL and the support and governance practices in RDFNL have been exceptional and extremely proactive and collaborative. RDFNL provides full complement of independent umpires. Financial advantages with the move would be lower salary caps, lower club management fees, lower umpiring fees, greater opportunities for revenue raising at finals as RDFNL run a rotating roster for hosting finals so that all clubs get a fair chance. All these would contribute to long term sustainability of KFNC and align with our club culture and values.
One Club - "Together we are strong"- In addition to all of the above, one of the most significant factors is the feeling of "one club". When all teams are part of a single league and have the opportunity to have home games together, celebrate wins together, grow from juniors to seniors with their mates/opponents, this would foster better collaboration and contentedness between juniors and seniors, men and womens teams and a strong sense of being part of a single unit rather than a disjointed culture of us vs them within a single club.
"We believe that this move will provide us with an opportunity to be a sustainable club with strong and committed players who are desperate for a change sooner rather than later, who have made their views very clear through the survey. By making this decision now, it will remove any uncertainty and anxiousness and will create shared clarity of the long term vision for our players as we embark on recruitment in the coming months and reduce the unnecessary drain on club finances for 2024. Your support during this transition will be invaluable as we navigate this change together."
Kyneton has a history in the BFNL that dates back to 1932.
The Tigers have won six senior flags in the BFNL - 1936, 1960, 1961, 1966, 1995 and 1997.
While the Tigers are still a mathematical chance of playing senior finals this year, it's unlikely given the results that would have to fall their way, meaning today's home game against Strathfieldsaye at the Kyneton Showgrounds will be their last in the BFNL should they be cleared to the RDFNL.
"For as long I've been involved in the club it has been Bendigo footy, so it could be a bit of a bittersweet day on Saturday, but I'm sure the powers to be that are making the decisions will make the right one for the club in the long run," Kyneton coach Darren Chambers told the Bendigo Advertiser earlier in the week on the prospect of Saturday being the Tigers' last BFNL game.
The Riddell District league is a nine-club competition featuring Diggers Rest, Wallan, Woodend-Heskett, Riddell, Romsey, Macedon, Melton Centrals, Lancefield and the Western Rams.
The BFNL hasn't lost a club from its league since the Ballarat-based North City departed in 2007 following two seasons in the competition.
