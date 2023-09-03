Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Match Report

HDFNL: Blues keep season alive, Bulldogs out in straight sets

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 3 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant co-coach Adam Baird wins a clearance against North Bendigo on Sunday. Picture by Luke West
Mount Pleasant co-coach Adam Baird wins a clearance against North Bendigo on Sunday. Picture by Luke West

SECOND SEMI-FINAL: Saints win through to grand final at expense of Demons

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.