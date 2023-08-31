Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

QUALIFYING FINAL
GOLDEN SQUARE v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
The BFNL finals series gets under way on Saturday at the QEO with what is a familiar September match-up as Golden Square and Strathfieldsaye go head-to-head in the qualifying final.
The Bulldogs head into September riding a 14-game winning streak, while the Storm finally look poised to get somewhere near their best side on the park.
"At this stage we'll pretty much have everyone available for the first time this year, so there will be some tough calls that have to be made," Storm coach Darryl Wilson said this week.
From last week's team that beat Kyneton by 42 points North Melbourne VFL-listed Bode Stevens, Jed Brereton, reigning Michelsen medallist Jake Moorhead, Jack Exell and Hunter Lawrence all loom as inclusions for the Storm, which also has a milestone to celebrate with Shannon Geary playing game 200 for the club.
The Storm - the No.1 ranked team for both possessions (405) and marks (121) - look to be timing their run just nicely. They spent 16 of the 18 rounds outside the top three, but got themselves to third and the double chance last week with a fourth win in a row.
They will take on a Golden Square side that hasn't been beaten since losing to South Bendigo by one point on May 6.
Included in Square's 16-2 home and away record is a pair of wins over the Storm by seven points in one of the games of the season in round two and 78 points in round 11 when Strathfieldsaye could muster just three goals.
Like the Storm, the Bulldogs' list is in good health with their defence to be bolstered by the returns of the experienced Jon Coe and potentially Liam Duguid.
Saturday's clash features the competition's two leading goalkickers for the season at either end - the Storm's now three-time Ron Best medallist Lachlan Sharp (93) and Square's Joel Brett (84).
The midfield battle looms as a mouth-watering tussle as the Storm's cohort of Cal McCarty, Moorhead, Daniel Clohesy, Stevens, Riley Wilson and the in-form Lachlan Gill (88 possessions in his last two games) go head-to-head against the Square brigade of Ryan Hartley, Tom Toma, Ricky Monti, Jack Hickman and co.
The winner will earn a crack at Sandhurst in next week's second semi-final.
Season meetings:
Round 2 - Golden Square 15.11 (101) def Strathfieldsaye 14.10 (94).
Best - Golden Square: Jack Geary, Jake Thrum, Tom Strauch. Strathfieldsaye: Luke Webb, Lachlan Sharp, Patrick Blandford.
Premier Data rankings - Jack Geary (GS) 199, Terry Reeves (GS) 147, Tom Toma (GS) 138, Callum McCarty (Strath) 128, Jake Thrum (GS) 124.
Round 11 - Golden Square 17.8 (110) def Strathfieldsaye 3.14 (32).
Best - Golden Square: Liam Barrett, Matt Compston, Harrison Burke. Strathfieldsaye: Luke Webb, Caleb Ernst, James Schischka.
Premier Data rankings - Luke Webb (Strath) 167, Callum McCarty (Strath) 150, Tom Toma (GS) 145, Ricky Monti (GS) 115, Joel Brett (GS) 113.
Premier Data averages:
Disposals - Golden Square: 386 Strathfieldsaye: 405
Clearances - Golden Square: 41 Strathfieldsaye: 41
Marks - Golden Square: 111 Strathfieldsaye: 121
Inside 50s - Golden Square: 60 Strathfieldsaye: 56
Hit-outs - Golden Square: 45 Strathfieldsaye: 43
Tackles - Golden Square: 41 Strathfieldsaye: 40
.......................................................................
ELIMINATION FINAL
EAGLEHAWK v SOUTH BENDIGO
2.20pm Sunday at QEO.
For the first time in 13 years Eaglehawk and South Bendigo will meet in September when they fight for survival in Sunday's elimination final at the QEO.
The Hawks were left the walking wounded after last Saturday's 54-point loss to Sandhurst that cost them their hold of third position and the subsequent safety net of the double chance.
Defender Charlie Langford (collarbone), Noah Wheeler (knee), Sam Harper (calf) and Liam Marciano (ankle) were the injury toll out of last week's game for the Hawks.
"Apart from Charlie (season over), the rest of those boys are going to have to get through training on Thursday night and possibly a session on Saturday morning," Hawks coach Travis Matheson said of the likely availability of the injured quartet.
"And Kal (Kallen Geary, hamstring) and Glash (Cameron McGlashan, knee) are probably going to be in that boat as well."
Forward/ruckman McGlashan hasn't played for the Hawks since July 22, while Geary's hamstring has kept him out of the past two games, with the extra day's break by playing on Sunday of potential assistance.
One guaranteed inclusion for the Hawks is the return of forward Darcy Richards from his three-game suspension to a forward line that has kicked just 10 goals in its past two games against Sandhurst and Golden Square, which were both defeats.
While the Hawks have their injury concerns to work through, the Bloods' formline all season against top-five sides has been a concern.
The Bloods were 1-7 against fellow top-five sides during the home and away season, which included a pair of losses to the Hawks by 10 points in round one and 56 points in round 10.
Health-wise the Bloods are in reasonably good shape, particularly with the return last week of midfielder Cooper Leon after missing nine games while overseas.
Leon returned with 23 possessions in last week's win over Castlemaine.
The Bloods will have to make one forced change with Sam Griffiths (concussion), who has had three games this year where he has laid 10-plus tackles, to be sidelined.
"Sam has been back for the last three weeks and been super for us, but not having him on Sunday is going to hurt with the grunt around the footy and tackle pressure that he brings," Bloods coach Nathan Horbury said.
Eaglehawk midfielder Billy Evans has dominated in both games against the Bloods this season, being the No.1 ranked player on the ground both times.
Season meetings:
Round 1 - Eaglehawk 8.10 (58) def South Bendigo 6.12 (48).
Best - Eaglehawk: Billy Evans, Clayton Holmes, Dylan Hanley. South Bendigo: Riley Walsh, Mac Cameron, Oscar White.
Premier Data rankings - Billy Evans (Eh) 181, Mac Cameron (SB) 171, Noah Wheeler (Eh) 148, Ben Thompson (Eh) 136, Nathan Horbury (SB) 133.
Round 10 - Eaglehawk 14.19 (103) def South Bendigo 7.5 (47).
Best - Eaglehawk: Noah Wheeler, Kallen Geary, Billy Evans South Bendigo: Mac Cameron, Sam Langley, Tait Poyser.
Premier Data rankings - Billy Evans (Eh) 159, Nathan Horbury (SB) 128, Noah Wheeler (Eh) 122, Brody Haddow (SB) 118, Liam Marciano (Eh) 106.
Premier Data averages:
Disposals - Eaglehawk: 377 South Bendigo: 349
Clearances - Eaglehawk: 47 South Bendigo: 40
Marks - Eaglehawk: 95 South Bendigo: 93
Inside 50s - Eaglehawk: 57 South Bendigo: 54
Hit-outs - Eaglehawk: 44 South Bendigo: 56
Tackles - Eaglehawk: 47 South Bendigo: 44
.......................................................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Strathfieldsaye (8), Eaglehawk (12).
Luke West - Golden Square (1), Eaglehawk (16).
Nathan Spicer - Golden Square (8), Eaglehawk (35).
Richard Jones - Golden Square (27), Eaglehawk (12).
.......................................................................
FINAL LADDER:
1. Sandhurst - 16-1-1, 230.4%
2. Golden Square - 16-2, 244.3%
3. Strathfieldsaye - 12-6, 159.1%
4. Eaglehawk - 11-6-1, 183.6%
5. South Bendigo - 10-8, 128.9%
.....
6. Kyneton - 9-9, 81.3%
7. Gisborne - 8-10, 137.2%
8. Kangaroo Flat - 5-13, 56.8%
9. Castlemaine - 2-16, 41.7%
10. Maryborough - 0-18, 18.6%
PRELIMINARY FINAL
PYRAMID HILL v BL-SERPENTINE
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
A crack at Marong in the Loddon Valley league grand final awaits either Pyramid Hill or Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The Bulldogs and Bears will meet in the preliminary final at Calivil on Saturday.
Pyramid Hill has had the measure of Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in all three meetings so far this year, including by 69 points in the qualifying final a fortnight ago.
The Bears have been unable to curtail the scoring of the Bulldogs in any of their games this year, with Pyramid Hill kicking tallies of 119, 100 and 111 in their three victories.
The Pyramid Hill side boasts newly-crowned LVFNL Harding medallist Dylan Collis, who on Monday night polled 19 votes from just seven home and away games.
Pyramid Hill is coming off a 24-point loss to Marong last week where although beaten, the Bulldogs showed that if they can win through to earn another crack at the Panthers in the grand final they have what it takes to serve it right up to the raging flag favourites.
After a disappointing qualifying final showing the Bears will have regained some confidence last Sunday with their 49-point victory over Bridgewater in the first semi-final
Forward James Rippingale has kicked nine goals in the Bears' two finals so far and looms as a handful if his side can generate enough quality forward 50 entries.
Season meetings:
Round 3 - Pyramid Hill 17.17 (119) def BL-Serpentine 16.5 (101).
Best - Pyramid Hill: Dylan Collis, Zac Dingwall, Zach Alford. BL-Serpentine: Jaxon Addlem, Darcy Poulter, Aidan Brohm.
Round 12 - Pyramid Hill 15.10 (100) def BL-Serpentine 14.10 (94).
Best - Pyramid Hill: Bryden Morison, Zac Dingwall, Zach Alford. BL-Serpentine: Harry Gadsden, James Rippingale, Charlie Gadsden.
Qualifying final - Pyramid Hill 16.15 (111) def BL-Serpentine 6.6 (42).
Best - Pyramid Hill: Brodie Carroll, Lachlan Sidebottom, Tom Mcgregor. BL-Serpentine: Orion Downing, Harry Gadsden, James Rippingale.
.......................................................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Pyramid Hill (25).
Luke West - Pyramid Hill (30).
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
HEATHCOTE v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Heathcote or White Hills will be the first team through to the Heathcote District league grand final come 5pm Saturday.
If it's the Saints it will be their first grand final since 2011, while the Demons haven't played in a grand final since 2005.
Saturday will be the Saints' first final since 2013 and they embark on their campaign having finished on top of the ladder and with an almost entirely healthy list to pick from.
It has already been a big week for the Saints with midfielder Liam Jacques winning the Sam Cheatley Medal on Wednesday night and team-mate Braden Padmore finishing third.
The Demons should be chock full of confidence after an impressive dismantling of North Bendigo by 40 points in last week's qualifying final.
The Demons clearly look to be peaking at the right time of year with their forward line of Kaiden Antonowicz, Liam Bartels, James Davies, Cohen Kekich and Mitch Dole to certainly challenge the Saints' defence that has been well led this season by Bill Direen and skipper Codie Price.
A potential match-up of Demons' defender Nick Warnock - who marked everything that came his way last week - and the Saints' Padmore would be well worth the price of admission.
The duo of Corey Grindlay (62) and Padmore (35) have combined for 97 of the Saints' 230 goals this year.
Season meetings:
Round 3 - White Hills 17.13 (115) def Heathcote 17.11 (113).
Best - White Hills: Kaiden Antonowicz, Matt Sawyer, Doolan Nihill. Heathcote: Corey Grindlay, Shannon Dowsett, Thomas Pain.
Round 12 - Heathcote 11.8 (74) def White Hills 6.9 (45).
Best - Heathcote: Bill Direen, Braden Padmore, Lachlan Freeman. White Hills: Cohen Kekich, Nicholas Wallace, Matt Sawyer.
.......................................................................
FIRST SEMI-FINAL
NORTH BENDIGO v MOUNT PLEASANT
2.15pm Sunday at Elmore.
Only one of North Bendigo and Mount Pleasant will be left standing in the premiership race after Sunday.
And if their first semi-final encounter is anything like their two home and away meetings, it should be a ripper contest.
The Bulldogs won their round one tussle by six points, while the Blues avenged the result in round 10 with an 11-point victory.
North Bendigo used up its double chance last week with a 40-point loss to White Hills in the qualifying final in a game where a poor second term proved costly.
The Blues will carry in the momentum of a 26-point win over Leitchville-Gunbower in the elimination final and will be hopeful of regaining both co-coach Ben Weightman and forward/ruckman Mitch Bennett for the clash.
As is often the case in the HDFNL given the calibre of big men running around, the ruck battle between the Bulldogs' Jeremy Lambden and Blues' Chris Down looms as pivotal in servicing the midfield groups.
Would expect a strong midfield response from the Bulldogs after last week against a Blues' side that will be hoping to do just what it did last week when it put Leitchville-Gunbower under scoreboard pressure from the outset.
Season meetings:
Round 1 - North Bendigo 9.15 (69) def Mount Pleasant 9.9 (63).
Best - North Bendigo: Jeremy Lambden, Nick Waterson, Jake Hall. Mount Pleasant: William Wallace, Adam Baird, Ben Weightman.
Round 10 - Mount Pleasant 10.12 (72) def North Bendigo 9.7 (61).
Best - Mount Pleasant: Adam Baird, Ben Weightman, Fletcher White. North Bendigo: Nick Waterson, Dylan Klemm, Cody Riddick.
.......................................................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Heathcote (10), Mount Pleasant (5).
Luke West - White Hills (6), North Bendigo (8).
