SELECTION NIGHT: weekend BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL, NCFL, CVFLW teams

QUALIFYING FINAL
GOLDEN SQUARE v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
GOLDEN SQUARE
B: Z.Shelton, J.Thrum, H.Burke
HB: J.Coe, J.Hickman, T.Strauch
C: B.James, R.Monti, J.Threlfall
HF: L.Barrett, J.Burke, J.Stewart
F: T.Toma, B.Vaz, J.Brett
R: M.Compston, J.Geary, R.Hartley
Int: H.Freckleton, H.Morcom, Z.Murley, L.Duguid
STRATHFIELDSAYE
B: P.Blandford, B.Lester, M.Hallinan
HB: L.Ratcliffe, H.Lawrence, L.Webb
C: C.Jones, S.Geary, L.Gill
HF: J.Schischka, R.Wilson, B.Slater
F: C.Ernst, M.Harvey, L.Sharp
R: T.Hosking, C.McCarty, J.Moorhead
Int: J.Mayes, B.Stevens, J.Brereton, D.Clohesy, J.Exell
.......................................................
ELIMINATION FINAL
EAGLEHAWK v SOUTH BENDIGO
2.20pm Sunday at QEO.
EAGLEHAWK
B: J.Thompson, D.Hanley, O.Madden
HB: M.Angove, C.Holmes, S.Thompson
C: B.Thompson, T.Bennett, J.Mullen
HF: D.Hird, J.O'shannessy, L.Davis
F: D.Richards, C.McGlashan, D.Williams
R: C.Dalgleish, B.Evans, N.Wheeler
Int: S.Harper, Z.Bulger, J.Daley, S.Dean, L.Marciano, B.Mcgregor
SOUTH BENDIGO
B: T.Poyser, Z.Hare, C.Taggert
HB: A.van Heumen, B.Torpey, N.Horbury
C: O.White, I.Miller, C.Leon
HF: W.Keck, A.Smith, S.Langley
F: W.McCaig, S.Stroobants, B.Harvey
R: M.Cameron, Z.Sims, B.Haddow
Int: D.Backway, L.Shiell, J.Connolly, S.Maher, D.Johnstone, R.Walsh, M.Long
QUALIFYING FINAL
GOLDEN SQUARE v SANDHURST
12.15pm Saturday at QEO
GOLDEN SQUARE
Mitchell Milne, Shaun Young, Liam Thomas, Sebastian Pellegrino, Macey Eaton, Sheldon Burke, Blake Monti, Henry Anderton, Mitchell Treacy, Nathan Holt, Jack Sampson, Mitchell Knox, Lachlan Humphrey, Bailey Rackstraw, Dean Norris, William Lee, Tanner Rayner, Dale Lowry, Alex Jenkyn, Ben Parkes, Zachary Holmes, Najem Aldorki, Jack Vinnicombe
SANDHURST
Jameson Barber, James Venturini, Tom Calvert, Zachary Angus, Tim Long, Sean O'Farrell, Xavier Walsh, Josh Collins, William Moran, Brodie Montague, Conor O'Farrell, Hayden GIllingham, Thomas Farrelly, Jack Keating, Charlie Robinson, Jack Stevens, Campbell Rowland, Jake Wilkinson, Max Allgood, Lachlan Zimmer, Connor Sexton, Sebastian Morris
.......................................................
ELIMINATION FINAL
STRATHFIELDSAYE v GISBORNE
12.15pm Sunday at QEO.
STRATHFIELDSAYE
B: J.Finch, R.Zera, W.Kinniburgh
HB: B.Hore, L.Monti, J.Reinheimer
C: D.Mulquiny, L.Bonney, S.Murphy
HF: H.Teasdale, J.Featherby, G.Simpson
F: J.Wilson, E.Featherby, R.Fox
R: B.Alexander, R.Duncan, C.James
Int: A.Sheahan, C.Dole, D.Bell, E.Hayes, J.Stephens
GISBORNE
B: A.Belcher, E.Bretherton, S.Merrett
HB: H.Thomas, H.Manders, M.Ramsay
C: M.Jinkins, Z.Chahine, C.Flynn
HF: T.Cassidy, H.Doricic, H.Simpson
F: M.Martucci, M.Steinbach, L.Weber
R: J.Lynch, B.Nalder, L.Thiner
Int: T.Wood, R.Nicol, D.Pemberton, B.Pemberton
QUALIFYING FINAL
GISBORNE v SANDHURST
10.15am Saturday at QEO.
GISBORNE
B: J.Long, K.Minns, A.Rovere
HB: L.Evans, H.Bryant, L.Grech
C: M.Whitefield, F.Ellis, J.Grinter
HF: J.Clough, D.Young, E.Williams
F: M.Barake, J.Gray, H.Thomas
R: J.Ainsworth, L.Gordon, L.Bianco
Int: L.Volpi, J.Gentles, F.Weber, C.Johns
SANDHURST
B: L.Banfield, H.Sims, E.McCarthy
HB: D.McNair, D.Andrews, H.Edwards
C: W.Pinniger, J.English, W.Butler
HF: J.Austin, D.Stevenson, A.Carr
F: J.Artavilla, C.Craig, D.Delaney
R: L.Kilcullen, T.Bake, D.Noden
Int: N.Santas, E.Yates, I.Tzouroutis, T.Harrison
.......................................................
ELIMINATION FINAL
MARYBOROUGH v STRATHFIELDSAYE
10.15am Sunday at QEO.
MARYBOROUGH
B: B.Quinlan, L.Bursill, T.Hoban
HB: J.Ross, J.Woods, J.Gavriliadis
C: J.Lovel, L.Dunne, D.Palmer
HF: L.Freeman, A.Medlyn, B.Walhouse
F: R.Muscat, T.Bond, Z.Potter
R: D.Nitschke, K.Constable, T.Myers
Int: J.Edwards, O.Tatchell, C.Read, L.Hurse, J.Merino
STRATHFIELDSAYE
B: D.Lowther, E.Cole, J.OKeefe
HB: C.Morrison, H.Behrens, J.Jackson-Leahy
C: J.Bell, J.Gill, L.McKern
HF: B.Currie, J.Lacey, D.Lodewijks
F: M.Elkington, J.Hayes, J.Cheesman
R: T.Lowther, Z.Grieve, S.Siu
Int: B.Carr, R.Erwin
PRELIMINARY FINAL
PYRAMID HILL v BL-SERPENTINE
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
PYRAMID HILL
B: J.Hickmott, D.Morison, G.James
HB: T.Mcgregor, T.Hetherington, S.Relouw
C: L.Sidebottom, E.Caburnay, B.Carroll
HF: W.Perryman, S.Gunther, B.Micevski
F: B.Driscoll, J.Sheahan, Z.Alford
R: Z.Dingwall, B.Morison, S.Mann
Int: B.George, T.Brennan, A.Holland, D.Slingo
BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE
Beau Roy-Clements, Jean-Miguel Podosky, Charlie Gadsden, Harrison Gadsden, Zachary Stone, Bailey Harrison, Andrew Gladman, Louis Mott, Anthony Lewin, Aidan Brohm, Nash Kemp, Jacob Murley, Kyal Zass, Jeremy Hancock, Orion Downing, Ryan Prendergast, Callum Draper, James Bailey, Josh Taig, Kalem Paxton, James Rippingale, Justin Laird
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
HEATHCOTE v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
HEATHCOTE
Not supplied
WHITE HILLS
Thomas Brereton, Nicholas Warnock, Ben Bacon, Mitchell Dole, James Davies, Jack Fallon, Cohen Kekich, Brady Childs, Patrick Eefting, Jake Miller, Ryan Walker, Jake Pallpratt, Patrick Crawford, Bayden Fallon, Kaiden Antonowicz, Liam Bartels, Nicholas Wallace, Jake Dickens, Nathan Moffat, Samuel Lowes, Rhys Irwin, Jake Allport
.......................................................
FIRST SEMI-FINAL
NORTH BENDIGO v MOUNT PLEASANT
2.15pm Sunday at Elmore.
NORTH BENDIGO
B: B.Knight, S.Harris, B.Thomson
HB: B.Robertson, D.Klemm, J.Ford
C: B.Wingrave, A.Craig, J.Hall
HF: S.Giri, M.Thalasinos, T.Devereaux
F: C.Riddick, R.Paetow, R.Alford
R: J.Lambden, N.Waterson, N.Newlan
Int: M.Gray, H.Johnson, R.Healey, J.Francis
MOUNT PLEASANT
B: N.Butler, M.Whiting, D.Whiting
HB: T.McNamara, B.White, S.Greene
C: Z.Murrell, B.Hinneberg, P.O'Brien
HF: J.Craig, W.Wallace, C.Down
F: F.White, O.Bish, J.Mackenzie
R: R.McNamara, M.Rovers, A.Baird
Int: Z.Charles, C.Moore, N.Edwards, C.Smith
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
SEA LAKE NANDALY v BIRCHIP-WATCHEM
2.30pm Saturday at Wycheproof.
SEA LAKE NANDALY
Brodie Adcock, Jordan Bath, Ryan Osullivan, c, Austin Mertz, Wade Donnan, Tyson Mckenzie, Brody Weir, Trent Donnan, Charlie Cox, John Summerhayes, Luke Martin, Thomas Cox, Kane Donnan, Billy Mcinnes, Bryce Delmenico, Matt Elliott, Jai Wright, Jack Poulton, Cooper Roberts, Joshua Jenkins, Matthew Farrelly
BIRCHIP-WATCHEM
Lochlan Sirett, Nicholas Rippon, Marshall Rippon, Joseph Reid, Samuel Simmons, Lachy Foott, Darcy Reid, Dale Hinkley, c, Daniel Castellano, James Lindeback, Ben Christodoulou, Ben Edwards, Lachlan Ryan, William Marks, Patrick Sheahan, Nathan Gordon, Cameron Williams, Jonty Randall, Ben Hogan, Jos Builder, Cormacc Wilson
GRAND FINAL
CASTLEMAINE v WOORINEN
7pm Friday at QEO.
CASTLEMAINE
B: B.Marshall, S.Rose, T.Sartori
HB: A.Bertram, E.Cochrane, M.Ginnivan
C: L.den Houting, E.Cooper, A.Tupper
HF: T.Cochrane, G.Gribble, E.Sheehan
F: E.Gretgrix, T.Bradley, R.Forrest
R: J.Finning, E.Pedretti, E.Cumming
Int: M.Anley, A.Taft
WOORINEN
B: S.Peacock, Y.Harrington, L.Schulz
HB: T.Fellows, T.Shepherd, E.Peacock
C: F.Wosomo, S.Gallagher, I.Palmero
HF: M.Jeans, D.Fellows, K.Zeunert
F: C.Unger, R.Maher, N.Kelly
R: J.Meehan, K.Hazlett, C.Hazlett
Int: R.Booth, S.Clarke, A.Tongpao, M.Price
