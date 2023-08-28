Bendigo Advertiser
Alex Ashwood-trained mare Major Fire makes it six straight wins with Melton success

By Kieran Iles
August 29 2023 - 9:30am
Alex Ashwood steers Major Fire to her sixth straight win since joining his stable at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick
MAJOR Fire continued her perfect record for trainer Alex Ashwood by scoring an emphatic win in her heat of the Rising Stars Pace at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.

