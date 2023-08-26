A SOMEWHAT frustrating run for Macedon Lodge trainer Liam Howley and the connections of Naval Aviator came to an end in style at Geelong on Friday, as the stayer in the making broke through for his maiden win.
The four-year-old gelding put a string of second placings behind him by cruising to a 1.8-length win over 2470m.
So forceful was Naval Aviator, there was every indication that had he got out earlier than he did, the margin might have been much greater.
But regardless of the margin of victory, Howley and winning jockey Harry Coffey could not have been much happier with how things worked out.
"We got a lovely run. Staying trips ... especially when they are doing a little bit wrong and are a bit green ... you need everything to go your way and he got a smooth run," Coffey said post-race.
"He conserved energy and was able to finish off and showed some of that true ability that Liam thinks he has.
"He's been a little bit awkward. I think the riders and the staff do a good job with him at home because he's quite a bold, strong sort of horse.
"I just get to sit on him on race days and make him look alright."
While Naval Aviator was always travelling well, Coffey was content with having made his move on the son of Toronado when he did.
"It's a long way up the straight when you hit the front too early," he said.
"I was always going to be able to get out, I just didn't want to do it too early and expose him and let him think about things.
"But it all worked out and we got the win."
An archetypal work in progress, Naval Aviator has always shown good ability, having finished second three times in six previous starts, including over 1600m on debut at Bendigo last September.
Howley, who headed to Geelong confident of success following a good last start second over a similar distance earlier in the month, believed the four-year-old's development was on show for all to see at Geelong.
"He was a bag of bones when we bought him, but he's just continued to develop all the way. I guess the way he presented today really tells the story of where he is at," he said.
"He is in terrific order and coping well with the program.
"I was very conscious of the tempo - I get really frustrated by the tempo in these 2400m maidens. They tend to walk too much and it stops these horses that really need the momentum.
"He (Coffey) was very aware that if the tempo slackened he had to get going and to his credit he got out at the right time.
Having ticked off the first win, Howley hopes there are plenty more good moments ahead with Naval Aviator, who is one of the horses trained out of his Kyneton stable.
"Thanks to the owners that have stuck fat with him. We had a few frustrating runs along the way, but I really believed in him," he said.
"And to my team at Kyneton, this is probably the first really good winner to come out of the Kyneton stable, so a terrific job there too."
