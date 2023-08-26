Bendigo Advertiser
Trainer Liam Howley's patience rewarded as Naval Aviator breaks maiden at Geelong

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 26 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 11:56am
Naval Aviator, ridden by Harry Coffey, impressively breaks his maiden at start number seven at Geelong on Friday. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos
A SOMEWHAT frustrating run for Macedon Lodge trainer Liam Howley and the connections of Naval Aviator came to an end in style at Geelong on Friday, as the stayer in the making broke through for his maiden win.

