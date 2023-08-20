End of an era for MCDFNL as Rovers, Royal Park play last games

IT was the end of an era in the Maryborough Castlemaine District league on Saturday as both Rovers and Royal Park played their final senior games.
Rovers and Royal Park are merging to form the Maryborough Giants from next year.
There was no last-day win for either side, with Rovers going down to Maldon by 69 points, 21.8 (134) to 10.5 (65), while Royal Park was pipped by Talbot in a thriller.
Talbot won a hard-fought contest by six points, 10.11 (71) to 10.5 (65).
Royal Park is the oldest of the two amalgamating clubs having been formed in 1934, while Rovers' history dates back to 1966.
The two clubs confirmed in March they were in discussions to "explore the exciting opportunity to amalgamate from next season", with the decision reached by the end of April to cease as rivals and join together.
Also on Saturday reigning premier Harcourt completed an undefeated home and away season by beating Natte Bealiba by 25 points.
Other winners in Saturday's final round were Lexton, Carisbrook, Trentham and Navarre.
Carisbrook 33.19 (217) def Royal Park 0.2 (2)
Maldon 15.12 (102) def Campbells Creek 2.2 (14)
Maryborough Rovers 13.17 (95) def Avoca 6.8 (44)
Natte Bealiba 7.5 (47) def Dunolly 0.6 (6)
Trentham 11.11 (77) def Navarre 7.5 (47)
Newstead 10.8 (68) def Talbot 7.12 (54)
Harcourt 10.8 (68) def Lexton 10.4 (64)
Carisbrook 35.25 (235) def Campbells Creek 2.1 (13)
Harcourt 25.26 (176) def Avoca 2.6 (18)
Trentham 24.22 (166) def Royal Park 6.6 (42)
Natte Bealiba 18.17 (125) def Maryborough Rovers 4.7 (31)
Dunolly 11.11 (77) def Maldon 7.15 (57)
Navarre 14.10 (94) def Talbot 12.5 (77)
Lexton 11.7 (73) def Newstead 9.11 (65)
Trentham 38.18 (246) def Campbells Creek 1.2 (8)
Talbot 19.13 (127) def Royal Park 3.4 (22)
Carisbrook 19.11 (125) def Dunolly 8.7 (55)
Maldon 15.12 (102) def Maryborough Rovers 6.6 (42)
Harcourt 18.4 (112) def Natte Bealiba 11.8 (74)
Newstead 12.10 (82) def Navarre 9.8 (62)
Lexton 9.13 (67) def Avoca 8.9 (57)
Carisbrook 25.25 (175) def Maryborough Rovers 3.5 (23)
Talbot 19.12 (126) def Campbells Creek 1.5 (11)
Harcourt 12.17 (89) def Maldon 5.6 (36)
Trentham 14.16 (100) def Dunolly 10.7 (67)
Navarre 12.13 (85) def Royal Park 7.10 (52)
Natte Bealiba 7.12 (54) def Lexton 5.11 (41)
Newstead 13.10 (88) def Avoca 11.9 (75)
Trentham 38.29 (257) def Maryborough Rovers 3.5 (23)
Navarre 23.21 (159) def Campbells Creek 0.0 (0)
Natte Bealiba 18.12 (120) def Avoca 4.7 (31)
Newstead 18.13 (121) def Royal Park 11.6 (72)
Maldon 12.13 (85) def Lexton 9.5 (59)
Harcourt 9.13 (67) def Carisbrook 8.8 (56)
Talbot 11.12 (78) def Dunolly 9.14 (68)
Royal Park 17.15 (117) def Campbells Creek 5.2 (32)
Carisbrook 17.15 (117) def Lexton 5.2 (32)
Maldon 13.15 (93) def Avoca 5.4 (34)
Natte Bealiba 18.10 (118) def Newstead 10.3 (63)
Dunolly 15.12 (102) def Navarre 11.12 (78)
Harcourt 11.4 (70) def Trentham 9.9 (63)
Talbot 12.7 (79) def Maryborough Rovers 11.8 (74)
Carisbrook 25.20 (170) def Avoca 3.6 (24)
Navarre 24.14 (158) def Maryborough Rovers 4.3 (27)
Newstead 15.25 (115) def Campbells Creek 1.0 (6)
Dunolly 17.20 (122) def Royal Park 7.7 (49)
Harcourt 14.17 (101) def Talbot 5.2 (32)
Trentham 16.16 (112) def Lexton 6.8 (44)
Natte Bealiba 7.13 (55) def Maldon 8.6 (54)
Dunolly 29.21 (195) def Campbells Creek 2.1 (13)
Trentham 30.6 (186) def Avoca 3.10 (28)
Harcourt 15.11 (101) def Navarre 8.7 (55)
Newstead 9.13 (67) def Maldon 7.7 (49)
Carisbrook 9.7 (61) def Natte Bealiba 7.4 (46)
Lexton 7.14 (56) def Talbot 7.7 (49)
Maryborough Rovers 8.14 (62) def Royal Park 9.2 (56)
Maryborough Rovers 33.26 (224) def Campbells Creek 3.2 (20)
Harcourt 25.20 (170) def Royal Park 4.3 (27)
Navarre 16.5 (101) def Lexton 1.8 (14)
Carisbrook 17.17 (119) def Maldon 6.7 (43)
Newstead 19.7 (121) def Dunolly 8.10 (58)
Talbot 10.13 (73) def Avoca 9.10 (64)
Trentham 11.8 (74) def Natte Bealiba 10.8 (68)
Harcourt 36.23 (239) def Campbells Creek 2.3 (15)
Carisbrook 18.15 (123) def Newstead 9.9 (63)
Natte Bealiba 9.13 (67) def Talbot 2.9 (21)
Trentham 10.16 (76) def Maldon 4.8 (32)
Navarre 10.9 (69) def Avoca 8.3 (51)
Dunolly 12.13 (85) def Maryborough Rovers 10.12 (72)
Lexton 6.12 (48) def Royal Park 5.6 (36)
Lexton 19.20 (134) def Campbells Creek 5.1 (31)
Maldon 13.11 (89) def Talbot 6.7 (43)
Avoca 14.12 (96) def Royal Park 8.4 (52)
Harcourt 13.10 (88) def Dunolly 7.9 (51)
Maryborough Rovers 14.4 (88) def Newstead 9.13 (67)
Navarre 6.9 (45) def Natte Bealiba 5.2 (32)
Carisbrook 10.9 (69) def Trentham 8.13 (61)
Avoca 24.21 (165) def Campbells Creek 0.3 (3)
Carisbrook 18.20 (128) def Talbot 5.4 (34)
Natte Bealiba 10.26 (86) def Royal Park 3.1 (19)
Harcourt 14.13 (97) def Maryborough Rovers 3.13 (31)
Trentham 20.12 (132) def Newstead 11.8 (74)
Navarre 13.15 (93) def Maldon 10.2 (62)
Lexton 14.9 (93) def Dunolly 12.15 (87)
Natte Bealiba 39.20 (254) def Campbells Creek 2.2 (14)
Maldon 18.14 (122) def Royal Park 2.7 (19)
Lexton 18.12 (120) def Maryborough Rovers 5.5 (35)
Trentham 17.11 (113) def Talbot 9.4 (58)
Carisbrook 12.11 (83) def Navarre 5.8 (38)
Harcourt 15.13 (103) def Newstead 11.9 (75)
Dunolly 12.10 (82) def Avoca 10.10 (70)
Maldon 39.20 (254) def Campbells Creek 2.1 (13)
Carisbrook 32.14 (206) def Royal Park 3.4 (22)
Natte Bealiba 16.10 (106) def Dunolly 3.5 (23)
Harcourt 17.10 (112) def Lexton 5.7 (37)
Talbot 16.5 (101) def Newstead 11.2 (68)
Trentham 11.9 (75) def Navarre 10.2 (62)
Maryborough Rovers 10.10 (70) def Avoca 8.10 (58)
Carisbrook 53.19 (337) def Campbells Creek 1.3 (9)
Natte Bealiba 23.16 (154) def Maryborough Rovers 2.3 (15)
Trentham 23.18 (156) def Royal Park 11.5 (71)
Navarre 19.12 (126) def Talbot 6.6 (42)
Harcourt 16.26 (122) def Avoca 6.6 (42)
Maldon 18.12 (120) def Dunolly 6.10 (46)
Lexton 12.15 (87) def Newstead 13.8 (86)
Trentham 31.16 (202) def Campbells Creek 4.4 (28)
Carisbrook 22.15 (147) def Dunolly 4.5 (29)
Navarre 17.19 (121) def Newstead 2.7 (19)
Maldon 21.8 (134) def Maryborough Rovers 10.5 (65)
Harcourt 12.14 (86) def Natte Bealiba 9.7 (61)
Lexton 7.10 (52) def Avoca 6.5 (41)
Talbot 10.11 (71) def Royal Park 10.5 (65)
