Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Royal Park and Maryborough Rovers - foes for one last time

By Luke West
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Park president Kate Balzan and Maryborough Rovers vice-president Mark Raven ahead of Saturday's MCDFNL match at Hedges Oval. Picture by Noni Hyett
Royal Park president Kate Balzan and Maryborough Rovers vice-president Mark Raven ahead of Saturday's MCDFNL match at Hedges Oval. Picture by Noni Hyett
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.