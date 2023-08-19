SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Gisborne 22.16 (148) def South Bendigo 11.9 (75).
Strathfieldsaye 32.34 (226) def Maryborough 1.2 (8).
Sandhurst 14.14 (98) def Castlemaine 4.11 (35).
Golden Square 7.9 (51) def Eaglehawk 6.11 (47).
Kyneton 12.12 (94) def Kangaroo Flat 9.17 (71).
Mount Pleasant 9.15 (69) def LBU 9.4 (58).
North Bendigo 24.21 (165) def Elmore 6.7 (43).
Heathcote 28.22 (190) def Huntly 6.4 (40).
White Hills 15.20 (110) def Colbinabbin 4.5 (29).
Pyramid Hill 16.15 (111) def BL-Serpentine 6.6 (42).
Birchip-Watchem 25.11 (161) def St Arnaud 0.5 (5).
Nullawil 18.12 (120) def Boort 10.8 (68).
Sea Lake Nandaly 17.17 (119) def Wedderburn 7.7 (49).
Donald 27.9 (171) def Charlton 3.11 (29).
Maldon 21.8 (134) def Rovers 10.5 (65).
Harcourt 12.14 (86) def Natte Bealiba 9.7 (61).
Lexton 7.10 (52) def Avoca 6.5 (41).
Carisbrook 22.15 (147) def Dunolly 4.5 (29).
Trentham 31.16 (202) def Campbells Creek 4.4 (28).
Talbot 10.11 (71) def Royal Park 10.5 (65).
Navarre 17.19 (121) def Newstead 2.7 (19).
