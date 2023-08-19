LVFNL: Dogs blow Bears away after quarter-time in qualifying final

PYRAMID Hill put Bears Lagoon-Serpentine to the sword after quarter-time of Saturday's Loddon Valley league qualifying final at Bridgewater.
Apart from an entertaining opening quarter when both sides kicked four goals apiece, the remainder of the game was all one-way traffic as the Bulldogs cruised to a comfortable 69-point victory.
The Bulldogs slammed on 12 goals to two after quarter-time to win 16.15 (111) to 6.6 (42) and set up a crack at the undefeated Marong in next Saturday's second semi-final.
While the game finished as a blowout, the Bears were up and about early, dominating out of the middle and with forward James Rippingale looming as a handful for the Bulldogs' defence they kicked three of the first four goals against the breeze.
But by quarter-time the Bulldogs had edged their way in front by two points, 4.3 to 4.1, before busting the game wide open with five quick goals early in the second term and not looking back.
From two points up at quarter-time by half-time the Bulldogs' advantage had grown to 42 following their 7.5 to 1.1 second term.
"Serp was able to get a few too many easy clearances in that first quarter, which led to their first few goals, so that was disappointing from our end," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"But to our midfield's credit they tidied that up after quarter-time and from there I'd say we were able to slightly have the better of the centre clearances.
"Lachy Sidebottom in the ruck after quarter-time was able to get first hands on the ball, use his body well around the ground and give us first-use and we were able to generate some good ball movement."
In what Fitzpatrick described as a strong team effort after quarter-time, the classy Brodie Carroll was named best for the Bulldogs.
"Brodie did a really good job playing midfield and a bit of half-forward and was able to break away from a number of contests," Fitzpatrick said.
"But overall it was a really good team effort."
The Bulldogs had five multiple goalkickers in Tom Brennan, Carroll, captain Steve Gunther, Billy Micevski and Jesse Sheahan, who all kicked two apiece.
Down the other end Rippingale finished with four of the Bears' six goals.
"I was really pleased with the first quarter... we played the way we wanted to and then it all just went pear shaped to say the least," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
"They were just able to transition far too easily out of their back half after quarter-time; we just didn't put enough pressure on."
Laird said the margin would have been greater by the final siren had it not been for the valiant effort of key defender Orion Downing, who battled manfully against a barrage of inside 50s.
"He stood tall for us in terms of both winning and halving contests and I thought he held up really well down there for us," Laird said.
"Overall as a team we're fairly embarrassed about the performance we dished up today.
"I spoke to the boys about there being four other teams that haven't made the finals that would have been itching to be in our position today and to dish up that wasn't good enough.
"We've got plenty of to do. We're lucky that we've got the second chance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.