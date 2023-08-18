Bendigo Advertiser
Rovers, Royal Park prepare for MCDFNL swansong before merging

By Luke West
August 18 2023 - 11:00am
Royal Park president Kate Balzan and Maryborough Rovers vice-president Mark Raven. Picture by Noni Hyett
MARYBOROUGH Rovers and Royal Park are preparing for their final games in the Maryborough Castlemaine District league with their full complement of teams playing on Saturday.

