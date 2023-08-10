Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

SANDHURST v GISBORNE
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Last time Gisborne ventured to the home of Bendigo football, the QEO, the Bulldogs won the flag.
This time, though, the Bulldogs make the trip sitting in seventh position on the ladder with a 6-9 record and their finals aspirations now as good as shot after back-to-back losses to Golden Square and Kyneton.
On the other hand, Sandhurst continues to hold top spot on the ladder as it has for the past 10 rounds, but can't afford a slip-up with Golden Square breathing down its neck half-a-game behind.
The Dragons continue to strangle their opposition defensively having now held their opposition to nine goals or less in 14 of their 15 games.
Battle of Sandhurst's Hamish Hosking and Gisborne's Braidon Blake in the ruck shapes as an entertaining tussle.
Last time: Sandhurst 9.9 (63) def Gisborne 5.16 (46).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 19; Gisborne 10.
SOUTH BENDIGO v MARYBOROUGH
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
Some pressure back on South Bendigo as far as the Bloods' finals aspirations are concerned.
Having lost three in a row to Strathfieldsaye, Sandhurst and Golden Square the Bloods have slid from third to fifth and are now just clinging on to their spot in the five by percentage from the chasing Kyneton.
Barring a massive upset the Bloods will be back on the winner's list this weekend, but will be looking to sharpen up at the coalface being -26 in clearances and -26 in effective tackles during their three losses in a row.
In what has been another mighty tough season for the Magpies, who are still chasing that elusive first win since April of 2021, good to see the club with a host of re-signings for next year with Jai Howell, Lachlan Bursill, Josh Britten, Mitch McClure, Ty Stewart and Kya Lanfranchi among the names announced so far.
Last time: South Bendigo 27.15 (177) def Maryborough 6.7 (43)
Since 2010: South Bendigo 22; Maryborough 3.
GOLDEN SQUARE v CASTLEMAINE
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
The Magpies are well and truly on the front foot for next year with the appointment of former AFL player Michael Hartley as their new coach for 2024.
The Hartley announcement last Friday night was followed by a competitive showing by the Magpies the next day against a side on the cusp of the top five in Kyneton in a 17-point defeat.
Huge challenge awaits Magpies coach Brendan Shepherd and his side against the red-hot Golden Square, which after last week's 40-point victory over Gisborne has now won 11 on the trot.
The Bulldogs need to keep that streak going if they are to be a chance of overhauling Sandhurst to grab top spot and the direct route into the second semi-final.
The Bulldogs - who have won 33 in a row against the Magpies that began in 2006 - currently feature five of Premier Data's top 20 ranked players in Jake Thrum (No.9), Tom Toma (No.13), captain Jack Geary (No.14), Ricky Monti (No.18) and Ryan Hartley (No.19).
Last time: Golden Square 19.16 (130) def Castlemaine 4.3 (27).
Since 2010: Golden Square 25; Castlemaine 0.
KYNETON v EAGLEHAWK
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
The return battle of what was arguably the game of the BFNL season earlier in the year when a Cameron Manuel goal after the siren gave Kyneton a one-point win over the Hawks.
That loss was during the Hawks' four-game run of three defeats by three points or less and a draw, which they have since bounced back from by going 5-1 over their following six games to be sitting third.
The Hawks have been quick out of the blocks of late, leading Kangaroo Flat 37-6, Strathfieldsaye 51-6 and Castlemaine 32-13 at quarter-time in their past three games.
No Darcy Richards for the Hawks after he unsuccessfully challenged a rough conduct report against Kangaroo Flat at the tribunal this week and his three-match suspension stands, ruling the forward out for the rest of the home and away season.
The Tigers are now 3-0 under interim coach Darren Chambers and just percentage outside the top five in what has been a season of wild momentum swings.
The Tigers lost their first three, won their next five, then lost four in a row and are now back on a three-game win streak.
Kyneton has had the wood over Eaglehawk recently winning its past three against the Hawks, setting up a clash that, hopefully, goes somewhere near matching their round seven epic.
Last time: Kyneton 12.5 (77) def Eaglehawk 10.16 (76).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 20; Kyneton 5.
KANGAROO FLAT v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Strathfieldsaye looks poised to be boosted by an injection of VFL talent with the potential inclusions of Cal McCarty and reigning Michelsen medallist Jake Moorhead (Essendon) and Bode Stevens (North Melbourne).
And with X-factor forward Jack Exell now back on the park after his long-term ankle injury, the Storm side for Saturday will certainly have an ominous look about it, which spells danger for the young Roos, whose greatest challenge will be sustaining a consistent effort for four quarters.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 21.24 (150) def Kangaroo Flat 7.4 (46).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 23; Kangaroo Flat 1.
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Sandhurst, South Bendigo, Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye.
Luke West - Sandhurst, South Bendigo, Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye.
Nathan Spicer - Sandhurst, South Bendigo, Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye.
Richard Jones - Sandhurst, South Bendigo, Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye.
LADDER:
1. Sandhurst (54), 2. Golden Square (52), 3. Eaglehawk (42), 4. Strathfieldsaye (36), 5. South Bendigo (32), 6. Kyneton (32), 7. Gisborne (24), 8. Kangaroo Flat (20), 9. Castlemaine (8), 10. Maryborough (0).
NEWBRIDGE v PYRAMID HILL
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
Credit to the way in which Newbridge has navigated its way through the season given the challenge it faced off the back of last October's flooding of Riverside Park.
The Maroons did it tough early in the season playing their first eight games away from home before Riverside Park was back in a condition to host matches.
The Maroons close out the season with a challenging assignment against finals-bound Pyramid Hill and would need to orchestrate a major upset to match last year's tally of five wins.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 16.26 (122) def Newbridge 4.1 (25).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 17; Newbridge 9.
CALIVIL UNITED v INGLEWOOD
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
Inglewood has become accustomed to the final siren at round 18 bringing down the curtain on its season.
But not this year for the Blues, who for the first time since 2003 have a finals campaign to look forward to and they will be eager to do so on the back of a strong performance against the Demons.
Conversely, while it's season over for the Demons after Saturday they will want to finish on a positive note, which if they can they will double last year's tally of two wins with a fourth victory.
Last time: Inglewood 15.19 (109) def Calivil United 9.8 (62).
Since 2010: Calivil United 22; Inglewood 3.
BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE v MAIDEN GULLY YCW
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
Last game of the season for Maiden Gully, which still has the incentive of an upset win giving the Eagles a chance of avoiding what would be their first wooden spoon since 2008.
The Eagles are coming off a win last week over Mitiamo and will take on a Bears' side that would understandably have one eye ahead to next week and their locked in qualifying final against Pyramid Hill.
But as the saying goes, winning form is good form and like their fellow finalists, the Bears will want to take a strong performance into the business end of the season.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 11.15 (81) def Maiden Gully YCW 8.8 (56).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 17; Maiden Gully YCW 8.
MARONG v MITIAMO
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
No disrespect to Mitiamo, but the Superoos in their final game of the year will have done a mighty job to keep their deficit to under 100 points such is the utter dominance of Marong.
It's now nine games in a row the Panthers have won by at least 100 points in what's a streak that I'd be very curious to know if it has been replicated before in country football.
There's also every chance the Panthers are going to end the home and away season with the competition's three leading goalkickers in Brandyn Grenfell (103), Kain Robins (46) and Ryley Taylor (42).
Again, is that a feat by a club that has happened before in country football?
Last time: Marong 28.25 (193) def Mitiamo 2.1 (13).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 14; Marong 10.
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Pyramid Hill, Inglewood, BL-Serpentine, Marong.
Luke West - Pyramid Hill, Inglewood, BL-Serpentine, Marong.
LADDER:
1. Marong (60), 2. Pyramid Hill (52), 3. BL-Serpentine (44), 4. Inglewood (32), 5. Bridgewater (28), 6. Mitiamo (16), 7. Newbridge (16), 8. Calivil United (12), 9. Maiden Gully YCW (12).
ELMORE v LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
Two rounds to go and the reigning premier Cats find themselves outside the top five.
The 7-7 record and inconsistency of the Cats is a far cry from the previous two years when they were the HDFNL's standout side that won 29 of 31 games.
But despite losing their past three games and their spot in the five, they still have their finals destiny in their own hands given if they win their last two matches against the Bloods and Mount Pleasant they should still get there.
Season continues to be a tough grind for the Bloods, who have now gone 11 games without a win.
Last time: LBU 18.11 (119) def Elmore 4.5 (29).
Since 2010: LBU 21; Elmore 7.
HEATHCOTE v NORTH BENDIGO
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Finals are just a round the corner and this clash certainly has a September feel about it as the top two teams face off.
Being able to beat North Bendigo is the one hurdle the Saints haven't been able to tick off in their re-emergence over the past 18 months, with their last win over the Bulldogs still a decade ago in 2013.
But playing at home the Saints have been a tough proposition this year. Heathcote is 7-0 at Barrack Reserve this season, so if the Bulldogs are to win and keep the race for top spot alive they will have to do what no other team has yet been able to achieve in 2023.
Couple of Cheatley Medal contenders on the field in this one with Saints' utility Braden Padmore and Bulldogs' on-baller Nick Waterson.
Last time: North Bendigo 15.8 (98) def Heathcote 12.9 (81).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 20; Heathcote 7.
WHITE HILLS v HUNTLY
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
Huntly will be determined to produce a far more competitive performance than their round eight encounter against the Demons when they were blown away by 152 points.
If the Hawks can replicate their endeavour of last week against Leitchville-Gunbower they should get significantly closer this time against a Demons side on the rebound from a loss to North Bendigo last week.
Last time: White Hills 27.16 (178) def Huntly 4.2 (26).
Since 2010: White Hills 14; Huntly 12.
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER v COLBINABBIN
2.15pm Saturday at Gunbower.
Five wins in a row now has Leitchville-Gunbower in the top five for the first time this season, with what was once a 0-4 record now 8-7.
At home against a Colbinabbin side that has struggled this season the Bombers in their red-hot form should continue their winning run before having the bye next week and anxiously waiting for their finals fate to be determined.
Last time: Leitchville-Gunbower 11.8 (74) def Colbinabbin 9.6 (60).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 14; Leitchville-Gunbower 13.
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - LBU, Heathcote, White Hills, Leitchville-Gunbower.
Luke West - LBU, Heathcote, White Hills, Leitchville-Gunbower.
LADDER:
1. Heathcote (48), 2. North Bendigo (44), 3. White Hills (40), 4. Mount Pleasant (36), 5. Leitchville-Gunbower (32), 6. LBU (28), 7. Colbinabbin (14), 8. Elmore (10), 9. Huntly (4).
