'We'll walk away from commission if need be': angry HDFNL

THE Heathcote District Football Netball League is desperate for clarity as soon as possible on AFL Central Victoria's proposed restructure after hearing the cases of three clubs wanting to join its competition on Wednesday night.
Marong, Maiden Gully YCW (both from the Loddon Valley league) and Cohuna Kangas (from Central Murray) all presented to the HDFNL and its clubs at Elmore.
However, the HDFNL didn't vote on the admission of the clubs given the uncertainty around the region's future structure after AFLCV last Friday sent a memo to all 28 clubs in the Bendigo, Heathcote District and Loddon Valley leagues seeking feedback on the concept of a new senior football and netball competition in the region.
The new competition is being considered to "support clubs who feel that the league they are currently competing in is not aligned to their short and long-term goals", has been earmarked for potentially as early as next year and to include senior, reserves and thirds football and both senior and junior netball.
AFLCV's proposal for a new league, be it a second division of the Bendigo Football Netball League or a stand-alone competition, if it goes ahead would be the biggest shake-up to football in the region since the disbandment of the Golden City league in 1982.
"We would have taken a vote last night, but our clubs felt with the current uncertainty that until we get clarity on whatever it is AFLCV has planned in regards to a new competition, we are in no position to make a decision regarding the three clubs wanting to join," HDFNL chairman Peter Cole said on Thursday.
"It was a positive meeting in terms of our clubs asking questions of the three clubs and they all answered them wonderfully well.
"But until we know what AFLCV's intention is regarding a new competition, we don't know whether we'll be in a position to bring one, two, three or none of the clubs in.
"The feeling among our league is while it's exciting to have three clubs with an interest in coming in, there is also a sense of anger towards the commission in regards to the lack of consultation with clubs.
"We went through this last year in regards to clubs wanting to come into our league and being told no by the commission.
"I have repeatedly asked the commission over the past five weeks, are we wasting our time in going through the process again with clubs wanting to come in, do you have any plans and we have repeatedly been told, go ahead with your procedure.
"And then this (the new competition proposal) comes a couple of days out from these three clubs presenting to us and then on the day of those clubs meeting with us (Wednesday) we find out they have been invited to another meeting with the commission for next week.
"We feel the commission is working against us so much so that we've got no problem pulling out of the commission because we feel they've done nothing but throw hurdles in front of us... we have no hesitation in walking away if need be."
AFLCV regional manager Craig Armstead was contacted but declined to comment.
