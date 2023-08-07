White claims Rob Vernon Memorial Handicap in bunch sprint finish

Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club's Liam White has won the Rob Vernon Memorial Handicap in a massive bunch sprint of 50 riders.
It took until the final 800 metres for everything to come back together, with Hawthorn Cycling Club's James Werner caught agonisingly short of the finish.
White also took out the coveted fasted time award completing the 75.5km course in 1:39:07 with an average speed of 45.6km per hour.
It was the first time White had ridden the race in five years, and he was thrilled to snare the win in an event he highly respects.
"This is a staple on our cycling calendar, so to put my name on the honour roll is a nice thing to have," White said.
"I'm very well aware of how prestigious this race is, and being from Ballarat, we always like to support Bendigo and District Cycling Club and vice versa."
The scratch group, which White was a part of, had to fight hard to play a role in the finish, with the handicaps proving ideal in setting up a thrilling race.
"It was an interesting finish that came together late, which is the sign of a perfect handicap," White said.
"The group I was in worked very well together, and the fastest time was just as hotly contested as the win."
White had the perfect lead-out from teammate Bentley Niquet-Olden before jumping off his wheel with around 250 metres to go.
"We were talking to each other constantly during the race, and both of us were feeling strong," White said.
"Bentley (Niquet-Olden) always positions himself well, and it was a bit of a messy sprint due to how big the bunch was, but thanks to him, I found some clear road.
The course was reduced by 25km in the leadup to the race due to roadworks, but that did nothing to dampen the quality of the racing, with White saying it delivered on expectations.
"It was a very punchy course, especially when we made the turnaround it was quite lumpy," he said.
"The last time I rode this race was five years ago, and coming back after so long, I didn't have the greatest knowledge of it, but I knew in the back of my mind it was going to be a tough race which is what eventuated."
James Page finished second after starting from the three-minute marker, while Bendigo and District Cycling Clubs' best performer was Sam Eddy in third.
Peta Mullens took out the women's fastest time with a ride of 1:49:07.
Meanwhile BDCC rider Tali Lane Welsh finished 47th in the men's elite cross country marathon (mountain biking) at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow on the weekend.
