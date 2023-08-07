Bendigo Advertiser
White claims Rob Vernon Memorial Handicap in bunch sprint finish

By Nathan Spicer
August 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Liam White sprints to the finish line in the 2023 Rob Vernon Memorial Handicap. Picture by Bendigo and District Cycling Club Facebook page
Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club's Liam White has won the Rob Vernon Memorial Handicap in a massive bunch sprint of 50 riders.

