Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Season could have easily just petered out for Gisborne when the reigning premiers slumped to 2-6 after eight rounds.
But the Bulldogs have now won three of their past four to get their record to 5-7 ahead of a pair of games over the next fortnight against the Roos and Kyneton where they will start favourites.
The Bulldogs over the past month have been able to rectify the slow starts to games that had plagued them, which the Roos will need to be mindful of given four times in their past five games they have been at least 20 points down at quarter-time.
The Bulldogs and Roos are ranked No.1 and 2 in the competition for effective tackles, both with 48 per game.
Last time: Gisborne 13.16 (94) def Kangaroo Flat 5.12 (42).
Since 2010: Gisborne 19; Kangaroo Flat 6.
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
At the time of writing hadn't had confirmation yet from Kyneton on who would be taking the reins as coach after Paul Chapman's tenure came to a close earlier this week, with the Tigers now 5-7 following four heavy losses in a row.
The Magpies are still hunting that first win since April of 2021 and have now had four games this year where they've led at three quarter-time - twice each against Castlemaine and Kangaroo Flat - but been over-run after it happened again last week against the Roos.
The Magpies have now been outscored 26-126 in the final terms of those four games they had been in front of at three quarter-time.
Great news that the Magpies have their coaches locked in for next year with Coby Perry and Matt Johnston to do the role jointly.
Would expect a far more competitive outing by the Magpies at home on Saturday than the 156 points they lost to the Tigers by in round four.
Last time: Kyneton 28.18 (186) def Maryborough 4.6 (30).
Since 2010: Kyneton 15; Maryborough 7.
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
Reckon the Bulldogs might have had this date circled on the calendar from the moment they walked off Wade Street in round four having lost to the Bloods by one point.
Since then the Bulldogs haven't put a foot wrong, winning eight games in a row to build an eight-point buffer inside the top three, with the Bloods now the only side they haven't beaten.
It's a second vs third blockbuster, and while the Bloods may occupy a spot in the top three, their 1-4 record against fellow sides in the top five still leaves question marks hanging over their genuine flag credentials.
Big opportunity at home on Saturday for the Bloods to make a statement against the competition's in-form team on a day when the match of the round spotlight is shining brightly on them.
Last time: South Bendigo 11.10 (76) def Golden Square 11.9 (75).
Since 2010: Golden Square 22; South Bendigo 4.
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
For the first time this season the Dragons enter a game on the rebound from defeat after losing to Golden Square by 24 points last week.
The Dragons roll straight into another big test at the QEO against Strathfieldsaye, which has a major milestone to celebrate when captain Lachlan Sharp becomes the Storm's first 200-gamer.
After kicking 3.14 against Golden Square in round 11 the Storm were much better in front of goal against Castlemaine last week kicking 22.7 and will need to be sharp in front of goal again and make the most of their opportunities against what is the No.1 ranked defence in the competition.
Last time: Sandhurst 11.13 (79) def Strathfieldsaye 7.7 (49).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 19; Sandhurst 10.
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
I'm sure Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson needs no reminding of his side's trip to Castlemaine a year ago when the Hawks narrowly escaped with a one-point victory.
And the Magpies under coach Brendan Shepherd are a much more competitive side than 12 months ago, so the Hawks will certainly have their eyes wide open to the potential of an upset as they aim to bounce back from a 42-point defeat at home to Gisborne last week.
Last time: Eaglehawk 30.19 (199) def Castlemaine 5.3 (33).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 24; Castlemaine 1.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
Coach Jon Varcoe and the Mitiamo faithful would be rapt with the steps taken by the Superoos over the course of the season.
Over their past four games the Superoos are 3-1 and overall +135 points in their games against Bridgewater, Maiden Gully YCW, Inglewood and Newbridge.
Contrast that to the first time the Superoos played those four teams when they were 1-3 and -250 points.
Can't see the Superoos beating the second-placed Pyramid Hill, but should get a heck of a lot closer than the 162 points they lost by in round six.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 27.20 (182) def Mitiamo 3.2 (20).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 19; Mitiamo 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
Got to go back to round six when Maiden Gully YCW defeated the Maroons by six points for the last time the Eagles won a game.
They have since lost eight in a row to slip to the bottom of the ladder, with this a prime opportunity for Newbridge to exact some revenge at home and notch win No.4.
Last time: Maiden Gully YCW 9.10 (64) def Newbridge 8.10 (58).
Since 2010: Newbridge 12; Maiden Gully YCW 12; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
Two former dynasty clubs that between them have won 14 of the past 18 premierships, but are in different modes these days as part of the country football cycle.
The Demons are rebuilding as they have been since 2021, while the Mean Machine for the first time since 2019 has lost three in a row, but still has a handy eight-point buffer inside the top five despite its hat-trick of losses to Pyramid Hill, Newbridge and Inglewood.
Last time: Bridgewater 12.11 (83) def Calivil United 5.10 (40).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 20; Calivil United 6; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
Can third-placed Bears Lagoon-Serpentine offer up a challenge to Marong?
Such is the outrageous form Marong is in, you've got to go way back to Marong's 73-point win over the Bears on May 13 for the last time the Panthers didn't win by at least 100 points.
Starting point No.1 for the Bears will be withstanding the early onslaught by the Panthers, who over the past seven games have had quarter-time leads of 29, 25, 65, 35, 65, 43 and 13 points.
Plenty of focus on Marong forward Brandyn Grenfell, who needs six goals to become the first player in country Victoria to reach the ton this year.
Grenfell has averaged nine goals over the past seven games.
Last time: Marong 20.14 (134) def BL-Serpentine 9.7 (61).
Since 2010: Marong 14; BL-Serpentine 11.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
The reigning premier Cats may be sitting in fifth position, but they now boast the competition's best winning streak of five on the trot and they are very much right in the double chance hunt.
For what is a clash of 5th vs 6th, this is a particularly enticing contest given the form of not only the Cats, but what the Bombers are capable of given they now have the scalps of both LBU and Mount Pleasant in what has been a season of huge improvement after a slow start.
Last time: Leitchville-Gunbower 12.10 (82) def LBU 8.9 (57).
Since 2010: LBU 16; Leitchville-Gunbower 10.
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
A milestone day for the Bulldogs to celebrate with captain Aarryn Craig playing game 250.
The Grasshoppers need no reminding of just what a fortress North Bendigo's Atkins Street is given they haven't won at the venue since 2013.
The Grassshoppers have been far more competitive than their 2-9-1 record suggests, with five losses by less than 14 points.
Contrast that to North Bendigo, which has won three close games by 10 points or less, with those tight wins pivotal in the Bulldogs sitting second.
Last time: North Bendigo 12.13 (85) def Colbinabbin 13.4 (82).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 22; Colbinabbin 8; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
You've got to go back to 2012 (rounds 9-13) for the last time Heathcote won five games in a row.
Barring a major upset at the hands of the Bloods it will be five on the trot on Saturday for the ladder-leading Saints, who had the chance to freshen up last week with the bye.
Saints' midfielder Liam Jacques and utility Braden Padmore still No.1 and 2 in the Addy's HDFNL player rankings.
Last time: Heathcote 15.11 (101) def Elmore 9.10 (64).
Since 2010: Heathcote 14; Elmore 12; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
High stakes contest in the battle for the double chance at Toolleen.
Entering Saturday the Blues (3rd) and Demons (4th) are locked on 32 points apiece, but White Hills does have an extra game still up its sleeve having had it two byes.
Winner takes a big step towards the double chance; loser leaves themselves vulnerable, particularly with LBU lurking ominously.
The Demons should be desperate to show far more than they did against the Blues in round five when they lost by 51 points.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 16.7 (103) def White Hills 6.16 (52).
Since 2010: Mount Pleasant 17; White Hills 9.
