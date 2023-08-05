SOUTH Bendigo took an important stride towards sealing a third straight BFNL finals appearance, defeating Strathfieldsaye by nine goals in round 15 of BFNL netball.
The Bloods moved a game and plenty of percentage clear of the Storm in the battle for fifth spot following a 61-52 win at Strathfieldsaye.
Behind by five goals at half time and by as many as nine during the third quarter, the Storm gave themselves every chance of clinching a crucial victory by scoring eight of the last nine goals of the third term to pull within two goals.
But led by experienced hands Alicia McGlashan and Steph Goode and exciting midcourter Chloe Gray, South Bendigo was able to steady early in the final quarter.
After a quick goal to Claudia Collins brought the Storm to within one goal in the opening seconds, the Bloods responded with the next four to push the margin to five goals.
The Storm would get no closer than four goals for the rest of the match.
Bloods coach Jannelle Hobbs admitted the Storm's impressive third quarter surge had given her a bit of a scare, but fully praised her players' ability to regain their composure.
"They came back hard at us .... I knew they would. They are a good team and have improved a lot," she said.
"But my girls were able to weather the storm and we came out in the fourth quarter and really stepped it up.
"I was really pleased. We really wanted that one today. It was a really important game.
"We played really well as a team. The girls were really switched on and there were some really great patches of play.
"I thought our defensive pressure - and not just from our defenders - but right through the midcourt was amazing.
"We do have a really experienced defence, which you need against teams like Strath. They have some great goalers.
"They had a bit of trouble getting it in off their centres, which was something we worked really hard on during the week, and it paid off."
Hobbs declared a key victory under a finals-like atmosphere as another positive step in the development of young Bloods players Carissa Brook, Maggie Burke and Claudia Griffiths, and crucial if they are to cement a finals berth.
Pressed to name her standouts, Hobbs could not go past midcourter Gray and goal shooter Chloe Langley, but was extra keen to stress the team, aspects of a great win.
Given its superior percentage, South Bendigo can virtually seal fifth spot next Saturday with a win at home against Maryborough.
Beaten but not bowed, Strathfieldsaye's finals' fate is now out of its own hands following the loss.
Storm coach Steph Freemantle conceded that a big occasion for the club, with fifth spot on the line and goal shooter Collins celebrating her 100th game, might just have gotten to her players.
"It was disappointing .. I still think that at moments we were the better team, but South were able to hold it together for longer and we couldn't get that flow on that we needed to take away a win," she said.
"We won the third quarter (16-13), but unfortunately, we came out flat again in the last, and credit to them, they came out firing.
"Defensively, their pressure was really good and we just didn't adjust quickly enough.
"There was probably a lot of noise in everyone's heads being such a big occasion and we probably put a bit too much pressure on ourselves.
"It was a big day for the club and it probably got the better of us."
Freemantle was convinced her players would learn from the experience, especially the Storm's exciting young brigade of Emmie Banfield, Macey Brereton, Ella Flavell, Ava Hamilton and Brylee Wilson.
"We are not out of it and it's not the end ... we don't know what will happen for the rest of the season," she said.
"We'll just wait and see what happens, but we are committed to working hard for the rest of the season and seeing where it takes us.
"Hopefully there's still an opportunity to sneak in (to finals).
"I was still happy with aspects of the game, but putting four full quarters together when we need it is not quite happening at the moment."
The Storm face a tough round 16 match-up against Kangaroo Flat.
In other round 15 games, Castlemaine kept its top three hopes alive, brushing off a spirited Kyneton by eight goals at Camp Reserve.
The loss put a severe dent in the Tigers' final hopes, with their 48-40 loss leaving them two wins and percentage behind South Bendigo.
The Tigers would need to win all three remaining games against Eaglehawk (home), Kangaroo Flat (away) and Strathfieldsaye (home) and rely on South Bendigo losing all three of its matches and Strathfieldsaye losing at least two.
Currently fourth, Castlemaine still trails third-placed Kangaroo Flat by two points, after the Roos defeated Eaglehawk 65-20 at Canterbury Park.
The Magpies will need the Roos to drop one of their final three games to find a way past, but that could be a tall order with all three games against teams below them on the ladder.
Sandhurst and Gisborne warmed up for their top-two clash at the QEO next weekend with big wins.
The Dragons made it 15 consecutive wins for the season with a 90-33 win at Maryborough, while Gisborne (13-2)defeated Golden Square 63-12.
