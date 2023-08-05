Bendigo Advertiser
South Bendigo takes down Strathfieldsaye in key BFNL match-up

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 6 2023 - 3:44pm, first published August 5 2023 - 7:00pm
South Bendigo moved a game and percentage clear of Strathfieldsaye in the battle for fifth spot with a 61-52 win over the Storm on Saturday.
SOUTH Bendigo took an important stride towards sealing a third straight BFNL finals appearance, defeating Strathfieldsaye by nine goals in round 15 of BFNL netball.

