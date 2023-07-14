A COUNCILLOR wants a ban on commercial kangaroo harvesting in the Mount Alexander Shire.
Tarrangower ward councillor Stephen Gardner will take the motion to the council's next meeting on Tuesday.
He wants the council to advocate to ban the practice in the shire, which includes Castlemaine, Harcourt, Maldon, Newstead and Taradale.
Kangaroos are part of the rural shire's attraction and beauty, Cr Gardner said in documents tabled ahead of the meeting.
He saw no economic benefit to the shire in supporting commercial harvesting.
"Most of the hunters are not from within the shire and no or minimal jobs will be created," Cr Gardner said.
"In fact, it can have the reverse affect [sic], as people visit the shire to see the natural environment including at hotels, bush camps and farm stays - they want to see kangaroos and native animals."
Cr Gardner also saw potential dangers of people spotlighting and using guns.
The state government has been running public consultations on kangaroo harvesting this year. It is part of a wider review linked to the end of a two-year Victorian management plan.
The current commercial system runs on quotas, which the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action sets for different geographic areas.
It has allowed for 65,100 kangaroos to be killed as part of this year's quota in a region encompassing the Macedon Ranges and areas south and east to Melbourne.
The system began in 2019.
A separate state program allows landholders to shoot, willfully disturb or trap kangaroos where they are damaging crops or other wildlife habitat, once all practical non-lethal control options have been tried. The permit-based program is run as an option of last resort.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
