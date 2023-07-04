Bendigo Advertiser
Echuca jockey continues affinity with Bendigo galloper Equine Philosopher

By Kieran Iles
July 5 2023 - 7:30am
The Jarrod Robinson-trained Equine Philosopher, ridden by Rose Hammond, notches up career win number six at Ballarat Synthetic on Tuesday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
ECHUCA apprentice Rose Hammond's developing association with the Bendigo-trained stayer Equine Philosopher is continuing to reap strong rewards.

