ECHUCA apprentice Rose Hammond's developing association with the Bendigo-trained stayer Equine Philosopher is continuing to reap strong rewards.
The 20-year-old notched up her third win in only five rides aboard the Jarrod Robinson-trained five-year-old at Ballarat Synthetic on Tuesday.
Hammond was quick to put Equine Philosopher into his favoured role out in front and it was there he stayed until challenged fiercely by Italian Poet approaching the home turn.
But as quickly as Italian Poet faded after entering the straight, Equine Philosopher found plenty of stamina to kick clear, staving off late challenges from Robe Raider and Power Of Song to score a gritty win.
It was the sixth career win in 35 starts for the son of Unencumbered and Umatain, and his third in 10 starts this preparation, all of them with Hammond in the saddle.
Robinson, who is in his second stint in Bendigo after spending much of last year based at Colac, praised another tough win by Equine Philosopher after he had soaked up plenty of early pressure in the race.
"He's had a great prep and Rose has done a great job on him. She's won all three on him this pre," he said post-race.
"He does throw the towel in a bit once he gets back in the field, but when he is out in front rolling, he'll fight.
"He fought today. They took him on early, but he kept going. (Normally) once he gets a few in front of him, he's pretty keen to stop.
"Half the battle is getting the rest of them tired because he doesn't have a lot of speed and he doesn't go much quicker.]
"But he just bowls along and is happy doing what he does.
"He does a lot of bush work and jumping and he's a happy horse and is racing well."
Hammond, who is attached to Echuca-based trainer Gwenda Johnstone, was rapt to be back in the winner's circle for a third time on Equine Philosopher.
"He's such a tough, honest horse. You've just got to let him keep rolling along," she said.
"He doesn't have much of a sprint, but he's just very tough and keeps fighting to the line.
"It's very special, this is my first horse with three wins. The owners and Jarrod have stuck with me, so I'm very grateful."
Tuesday's win made it two from his last three starts for Equine Philosopher, who won at Horsham in late May, before being unplaced over 2400m during the Swan Hill Cup Carnival early last month.
He has won twice at Ballarat Synthetic.
Originally trained by Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr, Equine Philosopher arrived at Robinson's Bendigo stable in early 2021 as an eight-start maiden.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.