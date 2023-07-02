More than two-thirds of Australian households have a non-human member - rising from 61 per cent to 69 per cent since the pandemic.
Now there is a push to better understand pet needs and how the community can support animals and their owners.
From 10am on Monday, July 3, pet lovers across Victoria will be able to register their furry family members in a pet census.
The Australian first will help shape the future of animal welfare and ensure pet owners have the support and services they need.
Minister for Agriculture Gayle Tierney encouraged all pet owners to get involved.
"The Victorian pet census will gather vital information which will help shape the next generation of pet and animal welfare reforms," Ms Tierney said.
"(This) is a unique opportunity for pet owners from across the state to share their insights, opinions, and experiences."
Australian Animal Protection Society CEO Megal Seccull said the results of the census will close the current knowledge gap on pet ownership experiences and attitudes.
"This Census data will help us improve our services and provide better quality support to a broader range of pet owners in our community," Ms Seccull said.
The survey will ask Victorians a variety of questions to gather crucial information on pet ownership and the attitudes and experiences of owners.
Data received through the census will form a clearer picture of pet companionship of all kinds across Victoria, so the state government can continue supporting pet owners and improving pet welfare.
The Victorian pet census will take 15 minutes to complete, and pets can have their meow or woof heard through the link at animalwelfare.vic.gov.au.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
