Dozens of Bendigo Swifties - fans of pop superstar Taylor Swift - have lined up at newsagents in attempts to get tickets to her next tour - with no doubt thousands more refreshing links on Ticketek.
The Eras Tour will touch down in Oz in February 2024 with more than four million people trying to get tickets in pre-sales, before the June 30 sale even started. Two more Australian tour dates have been added due to "unprecedented demand".
READ MORE:
IT developer Junior Borelli is a Bendigo Swiftie who has seen Taylor live twice - first in 2014 in New Jersey for her Red Tour and then in 2018 in Australia for her Reputation tour. He said he loved the American music icon and his favourite songs were All Too Well and State of Grace.
For some fans getting their hands on tickets was something they could not have imagined in their wildest dreams, but for others it will be a cruel summer when Taylor comes to town.
For some frustrated fans Ticketek will be the anti-hero but all they can do is shake it off.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.