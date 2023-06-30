Bendigo Advertiser
Conservationists protest lack of action on Wellsford regional park 2 years on

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:00pm
Wellsford Forest supporters are calling for action on protecting the area. Picture by Liz Martin
Wellsford Forest supporters are calling for action on protecting the area. Picture by Liz Martin

Local environmentalists held a small protest this week to draw attention to the fact that promised "regional park" status has still not been granted to the Wellsford forest - the region's "largest remnant of good quality box and ironbark forest".

