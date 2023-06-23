New COVID-19 cases in Bendigo as state numbers fall

ANOTHER 73 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Greater Bendigo over the last seven days, newly published health data shows.
Victoria's health department has tracked a decrease in hospital admissions and wastewater detections in recent weeks in signs COVID-19's spread has been waning.
They are among 3425 cases confirmed statewide over the last week.
A total of 244 people have been hopsitalised, 10 of whom are in intensive care units.
Five people have died, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic arrived in 2020 to 8040.
Elsewhere in the region, the Mount Alexander Shire recorded 22 new cases, Mount Alexander 22, Central Goldfields three, Loddon four, Campaspe 24, Gannawarra 10 and Buloke two.
The department is encouraging people to get booster shots if they have not already.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.