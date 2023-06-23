A BENDIGO building devoted to community housing needs new cladding to avoid the type of catastrophic fire conditions that killed 71 people, six years ago.
Cladding Safety Victoria has confirmed it is working with a community housing provider to replace building materials that came under question in the wake of a 2017 fire that tore through London's 23-storey Grenfell Tower housing block.
A public inquiry later found a fire sparked by a fourth-floor electrical fault raced up the building's facade, which had been fitted with a combustible aluminium composite material cladding installed the year before, accelerating the building's destruction.
Cladding Safety Victoria did not disclose which Bendigo building was part of the program, citing a privacy and confidentiality policy for its cladding rectification program.
The building is on a list of 131 with combustible cladding that needed rectifications.
The government expects that rectification program to be complete by the end of the year.
Cladding Safety Victoria has already finished work on 121 buildings including police stations, education and sports facilities and social housing.
No Bendigo buildings are part of a separate refurbishment being rolled out to private residential buildings, Cladding Safety Victoria has confirmed.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
