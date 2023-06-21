READ MORE: Last weekend's round nine wrap
The Bulldogs have answered every challenge thrown at them so far to reach the halfway mark undefeated and with a two-game buffer at the top of the ladder.
Back half of the season would have to go horribly awry from here for the Bulldogs to not hit the finals with the safety net of a double chance.
Showed tremendous fighting qualities in wins over Mount Pleasant (6 points), LBU (10 points) and Colbinabbin (3 points) in games where they were severely tested and it's their ability to win such games that has the Bulldogs in the strong position they are in.
Forwards Jordan Ford (26) and Dylan Klemm (24) have combined for 50 goals across the first half of the season that has very much been a case of so far, so good.
Record - 8-0
Percentage - 145.3%
Average for - 105
Average against - 72
Attack rank - 2nd
Defence rank - 5th
Quarters won - 21 of 32
Goal conversion - 53.7%
1st half scoring - +178
2nd half scoring - +83
Top 5 best player votes:
Jordan Ford - 20
Nick Waterson - 20
Jake Hall - 19
Jeremy Lambden - 11
Layton Ross - 10
Top 5 goalkickers:
Jordan Ford - 26
Dylan Klemm - 24
Cody Riddick - 12
Aarryn Craig - 12
Hakeem Johnson - 12
It has been 10 long years since Heathcote last played finals, but the drought finally looks set to be broken this season.
The Saints shaped pre-season as one of the teams to watch and so far they are proving just that, getting to the halfway point in second spot at 6-2.
Only losses have both been away to White Hills (2 points) and North Bendigo (17).
The ultimate aim of football is to put the ball through the big sticks and the Saints are the only team so far this season that hasn't kicked more behinds than goals in a game, with their conversion of 59.0 per cent well above the competition average of 52.7 per cent.
Have the competition's leading goalkicker in Corey Grindlay (44), as well as the top two players in the Addy player rankings - midfielder Liam Jacques and star utility Braden Padmore.
Record - 6-2
Percentage - 151.7%
Average for - 101
Average against - 67
Attack rank - 3rd
Defence rank - 2nd
Quarters won - 22 of 32
Goal conversion - 59.0%
1st half scoring - +112
2nd half scoring - +164
Top 5 best player votes:
Liam Jacques - 28
Braden Padmore - 24
Corey Grindlay - 20
Connor Hamilton - 12
Bill Direen - 11
Top 5 goalkickers:
Corey Grindlay - 44
Braden Padmore - 12
Liam Jacques - 10
Kai Cavallaro - 9
Victor Butler - 9
Was plenty of hype around the Demons pre-season and at the halfway mark they have a position in the top three as they hunt that elusive first premiership since 1988.
Copped a couple of heavy losses off fellow top five sides Mount Pleasant (51 points) and North Bendigo (49) in games they were comprehensively outplayed in at home, but have won their other six.
Secured one of the big off-season signings in Kaiden Antonowicz, with the gun forward/mid having 33 goals so far, while two of their other key additions in key position utility Nick Warnock and co-coach Jake Pallpratt have regularly featured among the best.
With tough trips to Heathcote, Toolleen and North Bendigo still to come, holding on to that double chance certainly won't be easy for the Demons.
Record - 6-2
Percentage - 141.4%
Average for - 96
Average against - 68
Attack rank - 4th
Defence rank - 3rd
Quarters won - 18 of 32
Goal conversion - 48.7%
1st half scoring - +125
2nd half scoring - +100
Top 5 best player votes:
Nick Warnock - 25
Rhys Irwin - 19
Jake Pallpratt - 18
Liam Bartels - 15
Tom Brereton - 14
Top 5 goalkickers:
Kaiden Antonowicz - 33
Liam Bartels - 12
Nick Warnock - 10
Cohen Kekich - 10
Bayden Fallon - 10
The Blues are ranked No.1 for both attack and defence and clearly have the best percentage in the competition, yet sit fourth on the ladder.
Bottom line is the Blues have had some big wins, with their five victories ranging between 47 and 142 points, and three close losses, with all their defeats by single figure margins.
Very much a fine line in the Blues being entrenched in the top three and looking in from the outside.
Bulk of the Blues' goals have come from the duo of co-coach Ben Weightman (38) and recruit Mitch Rovers (22), who have combined for 60 of their side's 124, while down the other end Will Wallace has been super consistent in defence.
Record - 5-3
Percentage - 174.8%
Average for - 106
Average against - 61
Attack rank - 1st
Defence rank - 1st
Quarters won - 24 of 32
Goal conversion - 54.9%
1st half scoring - +160
2nd half scoring - +202
Top 5 best player votes:
Will Wallace - 27
Ben Weightman - 22
Riley McNamara - 22
Fletcher White - 21
Adam Baird - 20
Top 5 goalkickers:
Ben Weightman - 38
Mitch Rovers - 22
Riley McNamara - 9
Mitch Bennett - 9
Adam Baird - 8
After two years as the clear standout side the Cats have come back to the pack this season and have a fight on their hands just to be part of the finals action.
Were 2-4 after six games, but after winning their past two outings have got back to an even keel at 4-4 to be fifth on the ladder.
Positive signs the past two games with a hard-fought win over fellow top-five side Mount Pleasant last week, which followed their best four-quarter performance of the season against Elmore when they won by 90 points.
Was always going to take a bit of time under new coach Stacy Fiske for the Cats to work into the season and should be better in the second half of the year.
Record - 4-4
Percentage - 116.8%
Average for - 82
Average against - 71
Attack rank - 5th
Defence rank - 4th
Quarters won - 16 of 32
Goal conversion - 53.6%
1st half scoring - +99
2nd half scoring - -4
Top 5 best player votes:
Jesse Collins - 21
Tyler Phillips - 19
Brodie Collins - 17
Max Johnson - 13
Baxter Anderson - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Anthony McMahon - 16
Thomas Leech - 15
Tyler Phillips - 11
Riley McIvor - 10
Brodie Collins - 9
Season can already be ticked off as one of improvement for the Bombers.
After winning just one game and claiming the wooden spoon last season the Bombers already have three to the halfway mark, including a victory over reigning premier LBU.
Started the season 0-4, but have won three of their past four and are just a game outside the top five in what has been a major step back in the right direction of a rebuild that was due to start in the COVID year of 2020.
With some momentum now behind them, the Bombers are close enough if good enough to make a push for finals.
Record - 3-5
Percentage - 71.6%
Average for - 65
Average against - 90
Attack rank - 6th
Defence rank - 8th
Quarters won - 13 of 32
Goal conversion - 50.7%
1st half scoring - -108
2nd half scoring - -97
Top 5 best player votes:
Jye Keath - 27
Jobee Warde - 24
Clay McGregor - 18
Caleb Hislop - 16
Lachlan Sverns - 10
Top 5 goalkickers:
Chris Horman - 22
Billy Hawken - 7
Lachlan Sverns - 7
Tyler Jones - 6
Zac Hislop - 5
The Grasshoppers are staring at the prospect of missing finals for the first time since 2014 with just two wins on the board.
A couple of near misses back-to-back against LBU (lost by 7) and North Bendigo (lost by 3) in rounds four and five knocked some wind out of the Grasshoppers' sails.
Scoring not coming easily, with the Grasshoppers having only twice kicked at least 10 goals in a game, with their average score dropping from 90 last year down to just 61.
Record - 2-6
Percentage - 79.7%
Average for - 61
Average against - 76
Attack rank - 7th
Defence rank - 6th
Quarters won - 13 of 32
Goal conversion - 51.1%
1st half scoring - -109
2nd half scoring - -15
Top 5 best player votes:
Logan Fitzgerald - 26
Laine Fitzgerald - 25
Ben Barton - 20
Jasper McArdle - 16
Riley Hogan - 15
Top 5 goalkickers:
Laine Fitzgerald - 12
Jai Carn - 11
Jed Brain - 8
Clint Shields - 4
Jackson Barnett - 4
High hopes at the start of the season for the Bloods that they could make a return to finals for the first time since 2016, but their absence looks set to continue for another year.
Won two of their first three games, but have since lost five in a row by an average of 56 points.
Not helping their cause in front of goal, with the Bloods only once in their first eight games - when they scored 13.11 against Leitchville-Gunbower in a round three win - having kicked more goals than behinds.
Record - 2-6
Percentage - 66.2%
Average for - 54
Average against - 82
Attack rank - 8th
Defence rank - 7th
Quarters won - 9 of 32
Goal conversion - 45.1%
1st half scoring - -100
2nd half scoring - -119
Top 5 best player votes:
Dylan Gordon - 23
Daniel Russell - 23
Nathan Kay - 18
Rhys Holmberg - 15
Mitch Carson - 15
Top 5 goalkickers:
Darcy Laffy - 12
Jordan Buckley - 7
Dylan Oaff - 6
Sam Lees - 5
Mitch Carson - 4
For the second year in a row the Hawks have got to the halfway point of the season without a win.
Most competitive performance came against Colbinabbin in round six when beaten by 17 points having earlier led by 14 points at half-time.
Other seven losses have been by an average of 93 points in what is proving to be a challenging season.
Record - 0-8
Percentage - 36.9%
Average for - 49
Average against - 133
Attack rank - 9th
Defence rank - 9th
Quarters won - 4 of 32
Goal conversion - 57.4%
1st half scoring - -357
2nd half scoring - -314
Top 5 best player votes:
Harry Whittle - 24
Jackson Fry - 19
Steve Kairn - 17
Tori Ferguson - 17
Harrison Campbell - 16
Top 5 goalkickers:
Lachy Wilson - 24
Abe Sladden - 8
Harry Whittle - 6
Flynn Campbell - 4
Kyle Forster - 3
Elmore 11.11 (77) def Huntly 5.8 (38)
White Hills 8.15 (63) def L'ville-Gunbower 3.8 (26)
Heathcote 11.11 (77) def Colbinabbin 6.8 (44)
North Bendigo 9.15 (69) def Mount Pleasant 9.9 (63)
LBU bye
Mount Pleasant 32.25 (217) def Huntly 12.3 (75)
Heathcote 22.11 (143) def L'ville-Gunbower 5.10 (40)
North Bendigo 18.7 (115) def LBU 16.9 (105)
Colbinabbin 8.11 (59) def Elmore 7.10 (52)
White Hills bye
LBU 20.11 (131) def Huntly 9.5 (59)
Mount Pleasant 15.12 (102) def Colbinabbin 8.5 (53)
Elmore 13.11 (89) def L'ville-Gunbower 9.10 (64)
White Hills 17.13 (115) def Heathcote 17.11 (113)
North Bendigo bye
North Bendigo 23.19 (157) def Huntly 8.10 (58)
Mount Pleasant 23.14 (152) def L'ville-Gunbower 8.8 (56)
White Hills 13.17 (95) def Elmore 2.5 (17)
LBU 9.11 (65) def Colbinabbin 8.10 (58)
Heathcote bye
Mount Pleasant 16.7 (103) def White Hills 6.16 (52)
Heathcote 15.11 (101) def Elmore 9.10 (64)
L'ville-Gunbower 12.10 (82) def LBU 8.9 (57)
North Bendigo 12.13 (85) def Colbinabbin 13.4 (82)
Huntly bye
North Bendigo 17.17 (119) def L'ville-Gunbower 10.8 (68)
Colbinabbin 8.13 (61) def Huntly 6.8 (44)
White Hills 13.10 (88) def LBU 11.8 (74)
Heathcote 11.8 (74) def Mount Pleasant 9.11 (65)
Elmore bye
L'ville-Gunbower 16.10 (106) def Huntly 6.2 (38)
North Bendigo 17.13 (115) def White Hills 9.12 (66)
Mount Pleasant 15.9 (99) def Elmore 7.10 (52)
Heathcote 13.10 (88) def LBU 8.7 (55)
Colbinabbin bye
White Hills 27.16 (178) def Huntly 4.2 (26)
LBU 18.11 (119) def Elmore 4.5 (29)
North Bendigo 15.8 (98) def Heathcote 12.9 (81)
L'ville-Gunbower 11.8 (74) def Colbinabbin 9.6 (60)
Mount Pleasant bye
Heathcote 20.13 (133) def Huntly 8.5 (53)
White Hills 16.16 (112) def Colbinabbin 10.10 (70)
North Bendigo 11.13 (79) def Elmore 7.11 (53)
LBU 6.17 (53) def Mount Pleasant 5.15 (45)
Leitchville-Gunbower bye
