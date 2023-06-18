HDFNL ROUND 9: Cats too strong for Blues in grand final rematch

AFTER a sluggish start to its flag defence, reigning Heathcote District league premier Lockington-Bamawm United is beginning to build momentum.
The Cats had one stage been 2-4, but at the halfway mark of the season have squared their ledger at 4-4 after their most significant win so far against Mount Pleasant in Saturday's grand final rematch.
Just like last year's grand final when LBU won the flag, the Cats were too good for the Blues, winning a low-scoring game plagued by inaccuracy by eight points at Lockington.
Both sides kicked a combined 11.32 as the Cats won 6.17 (53) to 5.15 (45).
"I think both teams will be having a bit of goalkicking practice after today," LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
The Cats were at their most inaccurate in the opening term when they kicked 3.9 to the Blues' 0-2 as the home side squandered the chance to be much further ahead than 25 points at quarter-time.
"We had a lot of opportunities in the first quarter, but unfortunately, we didn't make the most of our chances," Fiske said.
"Fortunately, those missed chances early didn't come back to bite us and it was good to be on the end of a win against a quality side.
"We've had a couple of opportunities earlier against sides above us where we were close, but unable to get over the line, so it was good to get some reward for effort.
"There's still a lot of room for improvement, but I think now we're starting to see the team gel and it's exciting with a couple of wins in a row now to build into the second half of the season."
We've had a couple of opportunities earlier against sides above us where we were close, but unable to get over the line, so it was good to get some reward for effort- Stacy Fiske - LBU coach
The Cats will have to launch the second half of their season without tall Max Johnson, who injured his knee in Saturday's win, which was LBU's first for the season against a team above it on the ladder.
"Max will have a few weeks on the sidelines, but he should be right to go again in the back end of the season," Fiske said.
The Cats' best in the win were led by Baxter Anderson.
"Baxter is a young fella who has been playing some really good footy for us up forward," Fiske said.
"Jesse Collins came back into the side this week and was really good and Fraser Monahan had a really good contest against Ben Weightman (one goal).
"And I thought Tom Eade in the backline was really special for us as well."
The Blues, who kicked 2.7 in the first half and 3.8 in the second, had Fletcher White continue his outstanding form to be their best, while key defender Will Wallace also continues to play well.
The only players who kicked multiple goals in the game were the Cats' Joseph Wolfe (two) and Blues' Mitch Rovers (two).
North Bendigo has now beaten every side in the competition to reach the halfway mark undefeated after adding Elmore to its list of vanquished teams.
The margin, though, was much closer than a usual 1st vs 8th encounter, with the Bulldogs winning by 26 points at Elmore.
The Bloods in particular served it right up to the Bulldogs in the first half to only trail by three points at half-time before North Bendigo pulled away to win 11.13 (79) to 7.11 (53) in what was its 21st-consecutive win over Elmore.
"It was a bit of a tale of two halves today," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"Our first half we just didn't execute anything we spoke about before the game.
"Half-time allowed us to address that and it probably took us 10 minutes to get going in the third quarter.
"But the last quarter-and-a-half we played the footy we want to play, so it was pleasing to finish the game off the way we did."
Dylan Klemm bagged five goals for the Bulldogs, whose best two were consistent on-baller Nick Waterson and Matt Gray in defence.
"If we didn't have Nick in the first half we probably could have been five goals down at half-time," Bennett said.
"He kicked our first two goals, won a lot of the footy and was really good as well in the second half.
"And Matt was really good down back. He used the footy well out of our back half and allowed us to open the game up with his kicks."
While beaten, the 26-point deficit was a far more competitive showing by the Bloods than they have been accustomed to against the Bulldogs, whose average winning margin in their previous 20 wins over Elmore had been 95 points.
"It was a very competitive effort by the boys today," Elmore co-coach Mick Woolhouse said.
"I thought our young blokes stood up really well and our assistant coach Nathan Kay (two goals) playing off half-back was super.
"We moved Mitch Carson into the centre today and I thought he was superb as was Liam Gundry off half-back.
"North Bendigo is undefeated and we came at them all day, so we'll take a bit out of today and it was one of our best performances of the year."
White Hill has climbed back into the top three after recording a rare win over its long-time nemesis Colbinabbin.
The Demons beat the Grasshoppers - the team who ended White Hills' season in the first semi-final last year - for just the 11th time in their 58 meetings since 1995 with a 16.16 (112) to 10.10 (70) victory at Scott Street on the club's MND fundraising day.
"They were a better side than us last year, but we spoke before the game about how we wanted to set the standard and if we want to be a top contender this year then we have to beat this side," Demons co-coach Jack Fallon said.
"I thought we played really good team footy today... we had 22 blokes play their role and it was a good, consistent performance."
The trio of Bayden Fallon (five), Kaiden Antonowicz (four) and Liam Bartels (four) combined for the 13 goals for the Demons to all feature among the best, while the standout for the winners was Nick Warnock at centre half-back.
Scores had been level 4.4 apiece at quarter-time before the Demons added 5.4 to 1.3 in the second term to build a 25-point lead at the main break.
Jai Carn, Jimmy McMurtrie and Luke Moore each kicked two goals for the Grasshoppers, whose best was Laine Fitzgerald.
White Hills replaced Mount Pleasant in third position with the win, while now at 2-6 it's the least amount of wins Colbinabbin has had to the halfway point of a season since 2010.
Heathcote recorded the biggest winning margin of the day, beating Huntly by 80 points.
The Saints won all four quarters on the way to a 20.13 (133) to 8.5 (53) victory at Heathcote.
"To be honest, it was a bit of an ugly game in tricky windy conditions and a real grind," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"But we did enough in the end and pleasing to come away with a big win."
The Saints were more versatile up forward with an array of multiple goalkickers rather than having new gun forward Corey Grindlay kick a bag.
Braden Padmore (five), Liam Birch (three), Victor Bulter (three), Grindlay (three), Liam Jacques (two) and Billy Price (two) were all multiple goalkickers for the Saints.
"We focused before the game on not being quite so one-dimensional and having our other forwards hit the scoreboard," Saladino said.
"It was pleasing to have a good even spread hit the scoreboard."
Consistent midfielder Jacques, forward Padmore and Lachlan Inness, who stepped up to play in the ruck, were the three best for the Saints, who have hamstring injury concerns out of the game to Kai Cavallaro and Henry McCarthy.
The defeat leaves the Hawks still without a win at the halfway mark of the season.
The Hawks were best served by the trio of Harry McCormick, Tori Ferguson and Mitch Billings.
