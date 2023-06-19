"I think this is one of the best kept secrets in volunteering in Victoria," says Bendigo L2P program mentor Helen.
The 61-year-old nurse has been a driving practice supervisor with the TAC's Learner to P-Plate program for six or seven years and loves the role.
"You meet some inspiring young people, you really do," she says.
"And for anyone who is interested in road safety, in young people and their welfare, in empowering young people, particularly young women, it's a great thing to be involved in."
The Salvation Army, who have run Bendigo's L2P program since 2011, have around 48 matched pairs on their books in the city and a dozen in the Macedon Ranges.
But with another 100 learners on a waiting list to join the program, they are urgently appealing for more mentors to put up their hands.
Learner drivers are nowadays required to clock up 120 hours of practice with a licensed driver in the passenger seat but the cost of lessons and limited availability of vehicles and supervising drivers can make it difficult for young people to do so.
That makes the L2P program very important, coordinator Denise Sibenaler says.
"We've got a year-long wait [for learners]," she says.
"We've gradually over the years got a fleet going and we've got the cars now; we just need the mentors."
The program's vehicles include a RAV4, which is a high vehicle that will be a comfortable option for some drivers, Denise says.
There are also Suzuki Swifts, Kia Ceratos and Corollas available to be booked.
"The sessions are really flexible and it depend on the learner and mentor in terms of what they want to do and how," Denise says.
Helen and her learner, 22-year-old Megan, a hospitality worker, schedule their sessions around their work hours and often go driving early in the morning or late at night.
While Megan doesn't need to log 20 hours of night driving like learners under 21, she is practising it anyway.
The pair also focus on difficult traffic locations, like multi-directional roundabouts and country driving conditions, such as single lane bridges.
"Just health and safety full stop, and dodging kangaroos," Helen says. "Don't swerve; brake! And if it hits the car, it'll probably hop away."
They have also been enjoying checking out the autumn leaves and looking at old houses, which they share an interest in.
"It's a good opportunity to get out and about," Helen says.
"It's just really nice having some young company and learning what young people are up to and their attitudes and aspirations.
"I just derive so much enjoyment out of it," she says.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the program can contact Denise Sibenaler at The Salvation Army on 0409 246416.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.